Aerogen has secured planning permission for a new light manufacturing, research and development building at IDA Business Park in Dangan.

Aerogen delivers liquid drugs into aerosols.

The city council has granted approval for the light manufacturing and R&D building including office space.

There are 17 planning conditions attached to the development.

