Sports Roundup

McCormack wins Irish Mid-Amateur at Galway Bay

By Sport GBFM
June 17, 2018

Time posted: 6:10 pm

Eddie McCormack won his second tournament in a row with a five-stroke victory at Galway Bay in the Irish Mid-Amateur Championship
Galway Bay’s Eddie McCormack cruised to victory at his home course to win the Irish Mid-Amateur Championship.

Fresh from his win in the Connacht Stroke Play, McCormack captured his second trophy in eight days. After building a five-stroke lead on day one, McCormack only needed to shoot 75 in the third and final round to complete his latest success.

Portmarnock’s Geoff Lenehan finished second, having also carded 75 in the final round while Gerard Dunne from Co Louth was two shots further back in third after posting 73, the low round of the day.

Eddie McCormack (Galway Bay) winner of the 2018 Irish Mid Amateur Open Championship at Galway Bay Golf Resort with his wife Mary and daughter Aoife (8). Picture by Pat Cashman

