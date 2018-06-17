McCormack wins Irish Mid-Amateur at Galway Bay

Fresh from his win in the Connacht Stroke Play, McCormack captured his second trophy in eight days. After building a five-stroke lead on day one, McCormack only needed to shoot 75 in the third and final round to complete his latest success.

Portmarnock’s Geoff Lenehan finished second, having also carded 75 in the final round while Gerard Dunne from Co Louth was two shots further back in third after posting 73, the low round of the day.