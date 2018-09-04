Mayor of Galway says major Docks development will help tackle city’s housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway says the approval of a mixed use development at the Docks will assist the city’s housing crisis and allow for future economic growth.

The Bonham Quay development led by Galway businessman Gerry Barrett has secured planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

Bonham Dock Limited has also secured planning approval for student accommodation at the Docks.

The office development is expected to have capacity for up to three thousand employees and will create 500 jobs during construction.

Mayor of Galway Neil McNelis says the development is badly needed on many levels