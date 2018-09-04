15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Mayor of Galway says major Docks development will help tackle city’s housing crisis

By GBFM News
September 4, 2018

Time posted: 3:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway says the approval of a mixed use development at the Docks will assist the city’s housing crisis and allow for future economic growth.

The Bonham Quay development led by Galway businessman Gerry Barrett has secured planning permission from An Bord Pleanála.

Bonham Dock Limited has also secured planning approval for student accommodation at the Docks.

The office development is expected to have capacity for up to three thousand employees and will create 500 jobs during construction.

Mayor of Galway Neil McNelis says the development is badly needed on many levels, tune in at 4 to hear more…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht U18 Girls snatch late win in Interpro opener
Roscahill and Williamstown farms to host ‘social farming’ open days
September 4, 2018
Galway City Business Association says Docks plan provides ‘right blend of development’
September 4, 2018
Garda appeal after several vehicles damaged outside Tuam Rugby Club
September 4, 2018
Roscahill and Williamstown farms to host ‘social farming’ open days

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 4, 2018
Basketball Ireland season launch and Hula Hoops National Cup draw to be held this Wednesday
September 4, 2018
Longines Irish Champions Weekend handicaps attract strong entries
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK