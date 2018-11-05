15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Mayor of Galway hits out at those involved in city brawl after video goes viral

By GBFM News
November 5, 2018

Time posted: 11:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Galway has hit out at those involved in a fight on one of the city’s main arteries last week.

A video of the altercation has gone viral, which shows the two males involved in a fight in the middle of the Dublin Road, near the new Garda HQ.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon bringing traffic to a halt.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Gardai say the matter is being fully investigated.

Mayor of Galway Niall McNelis says the violence is shameful, tune in to hear the Mayor at 12pm…

Galway Bay FM News Desk
