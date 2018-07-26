15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Mayor Of Galway City To Honour Galway’s Special Olympics Athletes

By Sport GBFM
July 26, 2018

Time posted: 2:29 pm

Mayor of Galway City Niall McNeilis will host a special reception tomorrow evening in the Galmont Hotel in Galway to honour the athletes who represented Galway in the Special Olympics Ireland Games last month.

167 Athletes represented Galway in those games that were held in Dublin with a multitude of medals coming home after some outstanding competition.

It will be Mayor McNeilis first Mayoral reception since taking office

Mayor McNeilis spoke to John Mulligan and he told John that it will be an honour to host these athletes…

The Mayor’s Reception begins at 6pm in the Galmont

