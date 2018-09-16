Mayor of Galway calls on Health Minister to tackle funding gap affecting proposed cancer facilities at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway, councillor Niall McNelis, is calling on Health Minister Simon Harris to address a major capital funding gap between now and budget day.

It follows reports that a €100m shortfall in the HSEs 2018 capital budget for health services will seriously delay an essential cancer treatment unit at UHG.

It’s after it was revealed this week that the HSE is, overall, running an overspend of up to €600m – which could seriously affect the upcoming budget.

Mayor McNeilis plans to discuss the general lack of funding allocated for the Western region at today’s Labour Party think-in in Drogheda, County Louth.