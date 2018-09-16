15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Mayor of Galway calls on Health Minister to tackle funding gap affecting proposed cancer facilities at UHG

By GBFM News
September 16, 2018

Time posted: 1:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Mayor of Galway, councillor Niall McNelis, is calling on Health Minister Simon Harris to address a major capital funding gap between now and budget day.

It follows reports that a €100m shortfall in the HSEs 2018 capital budget for health services will seriously delay an essential cancer treatment unit at UHG.

It’s after it was revealed this week that the HSE is, overall, running an overspend of up to €600m – which could seriously affect the upcoming budget.

Mayor McNeilis plans to discuss the general lack of funding allocated for the Western region at today’s Labour Party think-in in Drogheda, County Louth.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
TEAM IRELAND’S RISING STARS NAMED FOR BUENOS AIRES YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
Woman killed in motorway crash near Ardrahan named locally
September 16, 2018
Woman killed in motorway crash near Ardrahan named locally
September 16, 2018
Ceremony to mark transfer of command at Renmore Barracks
September 15, 2018
Connemara councillor calls for health and safety audit at Oughterard bridge

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 16, 2018
Brilliant Irish Eventing team move into Silver Medal position at World Equestrian Games – Meath’s Sarah Ennis in Bronze individually
September 16, 2018
TEAM IRELAND’S RISING STARS NAMED FOR BUENOS AIRES YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK