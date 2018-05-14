15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Mayor of Boston to become first Freeman of County Galway

May 14, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Mayor of Boston is today being made the first Freeman of County Galway

On Friday, Marty Walsh received the Freedom of the city at a special reception at the Meyrick Hotel.

The Mayor’s father, the late John Walsh, was an emigrant from Carna and his mother, Mary, is a native of Rosmuc.

Over the weekend, Mayor Walsh officially opened the Emigrants’ Commemorative Centre in Carna.

Today, he’ll become the first person to ever receive the Freedom of County Galway when he receives the honour at County Hall

We’ll be speaking with Mayor Walsh on FYI Galway at 5 …

