MATCH TRACKER – NHL Galway V Limerick

FULL TIME: Limerick 2-18 Galway 1-19
Galway will be playing Wexford in the League Quarter final next weekend
Limerick will be promoted to Division 1A – Galway remain in the second tier.
70+3′ Pat Ryan stretches it to two points….Galway need a goal! Limerick 2-18 Galway 1-19
There will be 4 minutes of added time.
67′ Limerick go into the lead with a fine point from Cian Lynch. Limerick 2-17 Galway 1-19
67′ Brian Concannon comes on for Niall Burke
Galway are a bit wasteful with wides in the second half!
61′ We’re level again. Graeme Mulcahy points from play. Galway 1-19 Limerick 2-16
61′ Joe Canning gets his first score of the league from a 65. Galway 1-19 Limerick 2-15
Strange? Seamus Flanagan has got 5 points from play and he is substituted!
58′ Limerick go up the field and Seamus Flanagan levels the match. Galway 1-18 Limerick 2-15
58′ Davy Glennon comes on for Jason Flynn
56′ Aaron Gillane gets yet another free. Galway 1-18 Limerick 2-14
54′ Jason Flynn is fouled and point the free himself. Galway 1-18 Limerick 2-13
54′ Shane Cooney comes on for Greg Lally
52′ Here comes Joe Canning! He replaces Shane Maloney
52′ David Reidy closes the gap again Galway 1-17 Limerick 2-13
John Hanbury is on for Adrian Touhy
48′ Conor Cooney gets a much-needed point. Galway 1-17 Limerick 2-12
47′ Limerick on the attack again…….GOAL from Kyle Hayes. Limerick are back in the game. Galway 1-16 Limerick 2-12
46′ Yet another Gillane free points a free from way out. Galway 1-16 Limerick 1-12
45′ Simple free in for Limerick and Aaron Gillane narrows the gap. Galway 1-16 Limerick 1-11
44′ Aaron Gillane points a free. Galway 1-16 Limerick 1-10
42′ Jason Flynn receives a yellow card
40′ Jason Flynn gets his sixth point from a free. Galway 1-16 Limerick 1-9
39′ David Reidy edges Limerick closer with a point from play. Galway 1-15 Limerick 1-9
37′ First chance for Limerick in the second half..Aaron Gillane points a free. Galway 1-15 Limerick 1-8
Second Half on
HALF TIME: Galway 1-15 Limerick 1-7
35 +5′ Jason Flynn takes the last free of the half. Galway 1-5 Limerick 1-7
Referee Diarmuid Kirwan doesn’t have a clue what’s happening……David Burke gets a yellow card and Diarmuid Burns also goes into the book.
35+1′ Seamus Flanagan points again and there’s a situation developing out near the sideline. Galway 1-14 Limerick 1-7
34′ Jason Flynn points a free. Galway 1-14 Limerick 1-6
29′ Seamus Flanagan is troubling Galway again and gets another point. Galway 1-13 Limerick 1-6
28′ Seamus Flanagan points for Limerick. 1-13 Limerick 1-5
David Burke is back on the field – that’s good news for Galway
27′ Here comes Cathal Mannion again….another brilliant point. Galway 1-13 Limerick 1-4.
26′ Greg Lally takes the ball on the run and slices the posts again, Galway 1-12 Limerick 1-4
25′ Greg Lally takes a sideline cut and splits the posts. Galway 1-11 Limerick
24′ Meanwhile, Aaron Gillane points a 65 for Limerick. Galway 1-10 Limerick 1-4
23′ David Burke is being attended to……….he has a gash across his forehead, Davy Glennon is on for now!
22′ Jason Flynn adds another beauty from out the field. Galway 1-10 Limerick 1-3
21′ A yard in from the sideline, 45 metres out and Cathal Mannion fires another sweet point. Galway 1-9 Limerick 1-3
20′ Jason Flynn points a free won by Shane Maloney. Galway 1-8 Limerick 1-3
17′ Another super effort from Cathal Mannion from way out near the sideline. Galway 1-7 Limerick 1-3
15′ Cathal Mannion has the answer after lovely play from Jason Flynn. Galway 1-6 Limerick 1-3
14′ Free in for Limerick…Aaron Gillane points. Galway 1-5 Limerick 1-3
10′ Jason Flynn points a close in free. Galway 1-5 Limerick 1-2
9′ Johnny Coen replies. Galway 1-4 Limerick 1-2
8′ Seamus Flanagan points another. Galway 1-3 Limerick 1-2
6′ Arron Gillane converts to the corner. Galway 1-3 Limerick 1-1
5′ PENALTY for Limerick……..
4′ Gearoid Hegarty gets Limerick off the mark. Galway 1-3 Limerick 0-1
3 And they adds another point from Johnny Coen. Galway 1-3 Limerick 0-0
2′ GOALLLLLL…..Route one hurling Cathal Mannion off the ground finishes a huge puckout from James Skehill. Galway 1-2 Limerick 0-0
1′ David Burke shows that he’s back in the game with a lovely point. Galway 0-2 Limerick
1 Min: Conor Cooney open the scoring. Galway 0-1 Limerick 0-0
2.32. GAME ON!
Galway captain David Burke comes in to the Galway mid field for his first start of the year. Joe Canning is togged and sits on the bench.