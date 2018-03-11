MATCH TRACKER – NHL Galway V Limerick

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the National Hurling League game between Galway & Limerick, Pearse Stadium, 2.30pm

FULL TIME: Limerick 2-18 Galway 1-19

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

Galway will be playing Wexford in the League Quarter final next weekend

Limerick will be promoted to Division 1A – Galway remain in the second tier.

70+3′ Pat Ryan stretches it to two points….Galway need a goal! Limerick 2-18 Galway 1-19

There will be 4 minutes of added time.

67′ Limerick go into the lead with a fine point from Cian Lynch. Limerick 2-17 Galway 1-19

67′ Brian Concannon comes on for Niall Burke

Galway are a bit wasteful with wides in the second half!

61′ We’re level again. Graeme Mulcahy points from play. Galway 1-19 Limerick 2-16

61′ Joe Canning gets his first score of the league from a 65. Galway 1-19 Limerick 2-15

Strange? Seamus Flanagan has got 5 points from play and he is substituted!

58′ Limerick go up the field and Seamus Flanagan levels the match. Galway 1-18 Limerick 2-15

58′ Davy Glennon comes on for Jason Flynn

56′ Aaron Gillane gets yet another free. Galway 1-18 Limerick 2-14

54′ Jason Flynn is fouled and point the free himself. Galway 1-18 Limerick 2-13

54′ Shane Cooney comes on for Greg Lally

52′ Here comes Joe Canning! He replaces Shane Maloney

52′ David Reidy closes the gap again Galway 1-17 Limerick 2-13

John Hanbury is on for Adrian Touhy

48′ Conor Cooney gets a much-needed point. Galway 1-17 Limerick 2-12

47′ Limerick on the attack again…….GOAL from Kyle Hayes. Limerick are back in the game. Galway 1-16 Limerick 2-12

46′ Yet another Gillane free points a free from way out. Galway 1-16 Limerick 1-12

45′ Simple free in for Limerick and Aaron Gillane narrows the gap. Galway 1-16 Limerick 1-11

44′ Aaron Gillane points a free. Galway 1-16 Limerick 1-10

42′ Jason Flynn receives a yellow card

40′ Jason Flynn gets his sixth point from a free. Galway 1-16 Limerick 1-9

39′ David Reidy edges Limerick closer with a point from play. Galway 1-15 Limerick 1-9

37′ First chance for Limerick in the second half..Aaron Gillane points a free. Galway 1-15 Limerick 1-8

Second Half on

HALF TIME: Galway 1-15 Limerick 1-7

35 +5′ Jason Flynn takes the last free of the half. Galway 1-5 Limerick 1-7

Referee Diarmuid Kirwan doesn’t have a clue what’s happening……David Burke gets a yellow card and Diarmuid Burns also goes into the book.

35+1′ Seamus Flanagan points again and there’s a situation developing out near the sideline. Galway 1-14 Limerick 1-7

34′ Jason Flynn points a free. Galway 1-14 Limerick 1-6

29′ Seamus Flanagan is troubling Galway again and gets another point. Galway 1-13 Limerick 1-6

28′ Seamus Flanagan points for Limerick. 1-13 Limerick 1-5

David Burke is back on the field – that’s good news for Galway

27′ Here comes Cathal Mannion again….another brilliant point. Galway 1-13 Limerick 1-4.

26′ Greg Lally takes the ball on the run and slices the posts again, Galway 1-12 Limerick 1-4

25′ Greg Lally takes a sideline cut and splits the posts. Galway 1-11 Limerick

24′ Meanwhile, Aaron Gillane points a 65 for Limerick. Galway 1-10 Limerick 1-4

23′ David Burke is being attended to……….he has a gash across his forehead, Davy Glennon is on for now!

22′ Jason Flynn adds another beauty from out the field. Galway 1-10 Limerick 1-3

21′ A yard in from the sideline, 45 metres out and Cathal Mannion fires another sweet point. Galway 1-9 Limerick 1-3

20′ Jason Flynn points a free won by Shane Maloney. Galway 1-8 Limerick 1-3

17′ Another super effort from Cathal Mannion from way out near the sideline. Galway 1-7 Limerick 1-3

15′ Cathal Mannion has the answer after lovely play from Jason Flynn. Galway 1-6 Limerick 1-3

14′ Free in for Limerick…Aaron Gillane points. Galway 1-5 Limerick 1-3

10′ Jason Flynn points a close in free. Galway 1-5 Limerick 1-2

9′ Johnny Coen replies. Galway 1-4 Limerick 1-2

8′ Seamus Flanagan points another. Galway 1-3 Limerick 1-2

6′ Arron Gillane converts to the corner. Galway 1-3 Limerick 1-1

5′ PENALTY for Limerick……..

4′ Gearoid Hegarty gets Limerick off the mark. Galway 1-3 Limerick 0-1

3 And they adds another point from Johnny Coen. Galway 1-3 Limerick 0-0

2′ GOALLLLLL…..Route one hurling Cathal Mannion off the ground finishes a huge puckout from James Skehill. Galway 1-2 Limerick 0-0

1′ David Burke shows that he’s back in the game with a lovely point. Galway 0-2 Limerick

1 Min: Conor Cooney open the scoring. Galway 0-1 Limerick 0-0

2.32. GAME ON!

Galway captain David Burke comes in to the Galway mid field for his first start of the year. Joe Canning is togged and sits on the bench.