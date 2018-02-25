MATCH TRACKER: NHL Galway V Dublin

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the National Hurling League match between Galway & Dublin, Parnell Park, Dublin. 2PM.

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

FULL TIME: Galway 1-20 Dublin 1-14

Dublin add a point but it is full time.

70+1′ Niall Burke adds another class point. Galway 1-20 Dublin 1-13

70′ Cathal Mannion with the point of the game! Galway 1-19 Dublin 1-13

There will be 5 minutes of added time

69′ Brian Concannon stretches it to a five point lead again. Galway 1-18 Dublin 1-13

66′ Free for Galway. Jason Flynn obliges….one that Galway needed. Galway 1-17 Dublin 1-13

65′ Cian Boland brings it back to three, Galway 1-16 Dublin 1-13

61′ Ronan Hayes points on the turn to make it Galway 1-16 Dublin 1-12

60′ Free for Paul Winters, it’s now Galway 1-16 Dublin 1-11

56′ GOALLLLLL! Cathal Mannion passes to Jason Flynn and he lashes it into the net. Galway 1-16 Dublin 1-10

53′ Jason Flynn points from play. Galway 0-16 Dublin 1-10

47′ Dublin’s Paul Winters has added two more frees. Galway 0-15 Dublin 1-10 – just two points in it. Galway need to step it up again!

44′ Jason Flynn adds another free. Galway 0-15 Dublin 1-8

43′ Winters points the 65. Galway 0-14 Dublin 1-8

42′ Paul Winters takes…. James Skehill makes a great save….out for a 65

PENALTY for Dublin

40′ Thomas Connolly with another for the Dubs. Galway 0-14 Dublin 1-7

38′ Paul Winters gets the first score of the second half. Galway 0-14 Dublin 1-6

36′ Jason Flynn points a free. Galway 0-14 Dublin 1-5

Second half underway

Galway added 3 additional points from Flynn, C Mannion and Sean Loftus but Dublin get a goal and a point to leave it Galway 0-13 Dublin 1-5 at Half time

32′ Cathal Mannion points from play. Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-4

30′ Paul Winters adds another free. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-4

28′ Paul Winters points a free. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-3

Galway are well on top but have shot seven wides so far.

23′ And, he does it again……another quick point from Jason Flynn. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-2

22′ Jason Flynn scores from play. Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-2

18′ Brian Concannon is fouled….Jason Flynn points the free. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-2

17′ Padraig Mannion from way out near the sideline adds another. Galway 0-6 Dublin 0-2

16′ Cathal Mannion stretches the lead to 3 again. Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-2

13′ Paul Winters points a free to bring it back to 2, Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-2

12′ Sean Loftus fires over another from a long way out. Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-1

11′ Niall Burke scores a lovely point. Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-1

9′ Dublin open their account with a point from play from Fintain McGibb. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-1

7′ Jason Flynn points from a free. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-0

6′ Conal Keaney & Danny Sutcliffe both receive Yellow Cards.

2 Mins: Cathal Mannion finishes a good move for Galway with a point. Galway 0-1 Dublin 0-0

2pm. Game On