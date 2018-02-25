15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

MATCH TRACKER: NHL Galway V Dublin

By Sport GBFM
February 25, 2018

Time posted: 1:44 pm

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the National Hurling League match between Galway & Dublin, Parnell Park, Dublin. 2PM.

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

FULL TIME: Galway 1-20 Dublin 1-14

Dublin add a point but it is full time.

70+1′ Niall Burke adds another class point. Galway 1-20 Dublin 1-13

70′ Cathal Mannion with the point of the game! Galway 1-19 Dublin 1-13

There will be 5 minutes of added time

69′ Brian Concannon stretches it to a five point lead again. Galway 1-18 Dublin 1-13

66′ Free for Galway. Jason Flynn obliges….one that Galway needed. Galway 1-17 Dublin 1-13

65′ Cian Boland brings it back to three, Galway 1-16 Dublin 1-13

61′ Ronan Hayes points on the turn to make it Galway 1-16 Dublin 1-12

60′ Free for Paul Winters, it’s now Galway 1-16 Dublin 1-11

56′ GOALLLLLL! Cathal Mannion passes to Jason Flynn and he lashes it into the net. Galway 1-16 Dublin 1-10

53′ Jason Flynn points from play. Galway 0-16 Dublin 1-10

47′ Dublin’s Paul Winters has added two more frees. Galway 0-15 Dublin 1-10 – just two points in it. Galway need to step it up again!

44′ Jason Flynn adds another free. Galway 0-15 Dublin 1-8

43′ Winters points the 65. Galway 0-14 Dublin 1-8

42′ Paul Winters takes…. James Skehill makes a great save….out for a 65

PENALTY for Dublin

40′ Thomas Connolly with another for the Dubs. Galway 0-14 Dublin 1-7

38′ Paul Winters gets the first score of the second half. Galway 0-14 Dublin 1-6

36′ Jason Flynn points a free. Galway 0-14 Dublin 1-5

Second half underway

Galway added 3 additional points from Flynn, C Mannion and Sean Loftus but Dublin get a goal and a point to leave it Galway 0-13 Dublin 1-5 at Half time

32′ Cathal Mannion points from play. Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-4

30′ Paul Winters adds another free. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-4

28′ Paul Winters points a free. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-3

Galway are well on top but have shot seven wides so far.

23′ And, he does it again……another quick point from Jason Flynn. Galway 0-9 Dublin 0-2

22′ Jason Flynn scores from play. Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-2

18′ Brian Concannon is fouled….Jason Flynn points the free. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-2

17′ Padraig Mannion from way out near the sideline adds another. Galway 0-6 Dublin 0-2

16′ Cathal Mannion stretches the lead to 3 again. Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-2

13′ Paul Winters points a free to bring it back to 2, Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-2

12′ Sean Loftus fires over another from a long way out. Galway 0-4 Dublin 0-1

11′ Niall Burke scores a lovely point. Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-1

9′ Dublin open their account with a point from play from Fintain McGibb. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-1

7′ Jason Flynn points from a free. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-0

6′ Conal Keaney & Danny Sutcliffe both receive Yellow Cards.

2 Mins: Cathal Mannion finishes a good move for Galway with a point. Galway 0-1 Dublin 0-0

2pm. Game On

print
Sport
Rise in creche fees across Galway
Connemara woman takes major national award for contribution to housing sector
February 25, 2018
MATCH TRACKER – NFL Galway V Kerry
February 23, 2018
Galway Hurling Team V Dublin announced
February 23, 2018
County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Draws

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

February 25, 2018
Connemara woman takes major national award for contribution to housing sector
February 25, 2018
Rise in creche fees across Galway

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline