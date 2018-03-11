MATCH TRACKER – NFL Galway V Monaghan

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the National Football League clash between Galway & Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm

FULL TIME Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10

Galway are into the League final

Eoghan Kerin is the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match.

70+3 45 for Monaghan from another goal chance…..it’s short and there goes the final whistle

70+1 Goal! Galway concede their first goal of the season. Kieran Hughes finishes from close range. Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10

70′ Sean Armstrong takes over the free taking and adds another point. Galway 0-17 Monaghan 0-10

Frankie Burke on for Barry McHugh

68′ Tom Flynn comes on for Johnny Heaney who leaves to field to a big ovation from the Galway supporters.

65′ Paul Conroy launches a free into Damien Comer….goal chance? He kicks it over the bar. Galway 0-16 Monaghan 0-10

64′ Kieran Hughes tags one back for Monaghan. Galway 0-15 Monaghan 0-10

62′ Now Paul Conroy heads for goal and adds the the Galway total. Galway 0-15 Monaghan 0-9

61′ Declan Kyne is up the field….off the crossbar! Johnny Heaney is alive to it and taps over a point. Galway 0-14 Monaghan 0-9

58′ Great break by Johnny Heaney and Eamonn Brannigan ends up in a free in and Barry McHugh kicks the point, Galway 0-13 Monaghan 0-9

54′ 45 for Monaghan is kicked over by the ‘keeper Rory Beggan. Galway 0-12 Monaghan 0-9

54′ Sean Kelly comes on for Gary O’Donnell

52′ Adrian Varley kick his second and increases Galway’s lead again. Galway 0-12 Monaghan 0-8

51. Conor McManus gets Monaghan’s first of the second half from a free. Galway 0-11 Monaghan 0-8

50′ Make that 6 in a row. Adrian Varley kicks a great score. Galway 0-11 Monaghan 0-7

49′ Super play from Galway is finished with style by Eamonn Brannigan. Galway have kicked 5 in a row. Galway 0-10 Monaghan 0-7

Peter Cooke comes on for Ciaran Cunningham & Adrian Varley come on for Shane Walsh

47′ Barry McHugh kicks another free. Galway 0-9 Monaghan 0-7

43′ Close in free for Galway is tapped over by Barry McHugh. Galway are back in the lead. Galway 0-8 Monaghan 0-7

38′ Shane Walsh gets himself on the score sheet. Galway 0-7 Monaghan 0-7

36′ Damien Comer opens the second half scoring after just 20 seconds. Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-6

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

HALF TIME: Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-5

34′ Fintan Kelly gets a RED CARD for kicking out at a Galway player on the ground. Monaghan down to 14.

28′ Kieran Hughes stretches the lead to two. Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-5

27′ Monaghan take the lead with their third point in a row, this time from Conor McManus again. Monaghan 0-6 Galway 0-5

25′ Level! Jack McCarron kick a point from play. Galway 0-5 Monaghan 0-5

23′ Galway concede another soft free. Conor McManus doesn’t miss these ones. Galway 0-5 Monaghan 0-4

22′ Johnny Heaney replies with a beauty from out near the sideline. Galway 0-5 Monaghan 0-3

21′ Kieran Hughes kicks a good point for Monaghan after patient play. Galway 0-4 Monaghan 0-3

13′ Barry McHugh points another free. Galway 0-4 Monaghan 0-2

12′ Damien Comer charges through and kicks a fine point. Galway 0-3 Monaghan 0-2

10′ Another free for Monaghan. Over the bar by Jack McCarron. Galway 0-2 Monaghan 0-2

9′ Free in for Monaghan, pointed by Conor McManus. Galway 0-2 Monaghan 0-2

8’ Early substitution for Galway as Sean Armstrong comes on for Patrick Sweeney (Injury)

5 Mins: Barry McHugh points a long-distance free. Galway 0-2 Monaghan 0-0

35 Seconds. Paul Conroy finishes the first Galway attack. Galway 0-1 Monaghan 0-0

2.32 pm Game ON!