MATCH TRACKER – NFL Galway V Monaghan

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the National Football League clash between Galway & Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm
FULL TIME Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10
Galway are into the League final – thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy
Eoghan Kerin is the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match.
70+3 45 for Monaghan from another goal chance…..it’s short and there goes the final whistle
70+1 Goal! Galway concede their first goal of the season. Kieran Hughes finishes from close range. Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10
70′ Sean Armstrong takes over the free taking and adds another point. Galway 0-17 Monaghan 0-10
Frankie Burke on for Barry McHugh
68′ Tom Flynn comes on for Johnny Heaney who leaves to field to a big ovation from the Galway supporters.
65′ Paul Conroy launches a free into Damien Comer….goal chance? He kicks it over the bar. Galway 0-16 Monaghan 0-10
64′ Kieran Hughes tags one back for Monaghan. Galway 0-15 Monaghan 0-10
62′ Now Paul Conroy heads for goal and adds the the Galway total. Galway 0-15 Monaghan 0-9
61′ Declan Kyne is up the field….off the crossbar! Johnny Heaney is alive to it and taps over a point. Galway 0-14 Monaghan 0-9
58′ Great break by Johnny Heaney and Eamonn Brannigan ends up in a free in and Barry McHugh kicks the point, Galway 0-13 Monaghan 0-9
54′ 45 for Monaghan is kicked over by the ‘keeper Rory Beggan. Galway 0-12 Monaghan 0-9
54′ Sean Kelly comes on for Gary O’Donnell
52′ Adrian Varley kick his second and increases Galway’s lead again. Galway 0-12 Monaghan 0-8
51. Conor McManus gets Monaghan’s first of the second half from a free. Galway 0-11 Monaghan 0-8
50′ Make that 6 in a row. Adrian Varley kicks a great score. Galway 0-11 Monaghan 0-7
49′ Super play from Galway is finished with style by Eamonn Brannigan. Galway have kicked 5 in a row. Galway 0-10 Monaghan 0-7
Peter Cooke comes on for Ciaran Cunningham & Adrian Varley come on for Shane Walsh
47′ Barry McHugh kicks another free. Galway 0-9 Monaghan 0-7
43′ Close in free for Galway is tapped over by Barry McHugh. Galway are back in the lead. Galway 0-8 Monaghan 0-7
38′ Shane Walsh gets himself on the score sheet. Galway 0-7 Monaghan 0-7
36′ Damien Comer opens the second half scoring after just 20 seconds. Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-6
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME: Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-5
34′ Fintan Kelly gets a RED CARD for kicking out at a Galway player on the ground. Monaghan down to 14.
28′ Kieran Hughes stretches the lead to two. Monaghan 0-7 Galway 0-5
27′ Monaghan take the lead with their third point in a row, this time from Conor McManus again. Monaghan 0-6 Galway 0-5
25′ Level! Jack McCarron kick a point from play. Galway 0-5 Monaghan 0-5
23′ Galway concede another soft free. Conor McManus doesn’t miss these ones. Galway 0-5 Monaghan 0-4
22′ Johnny Heaney replies with a beauty from out near the sideline. Galway 0-5 Monaghan 0-3
21′ Kieran Hughes kicks a good point for Monaghan after patient play. Galway 0-4 Monaghan 0-3
13′ Barry McHugh points another free. Galway 0-4 Monaghan 0-2
12′ Damien Comer charges through and kicks a fine point. Galway 0-3 Monaghan 0-2
10′ Another free for Monaghan. Over the bar by Jack McCarron. Galway 0-2 Monaghan 0-2
9′ Free in for Monaghan, pointed by Conor McManus. Galway 0-2 Monaghan 0-2
8’ Early substitution for Galway as Sean Armstrong comes on for Patrick Sweeney (Injury)
5 Mins: Barry McHugh points a long-distance free. Galway 0-2 Monaghan 0-0
35 Seconds. Paul Conroy finishes the first Galway attack. Galway 0-1 Monaghan 0-0
2.32 pm Game ON!