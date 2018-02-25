MATCH TRACKER – NFL Galway V Kerry

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the National Football League match between Galway & Kerry, Tralee. 2.30PM.
Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy
Great win for Galway. Well done all.
Eamonn Brannigan is the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match
ALL OVER – GALWAY 1-14 KERRY 0-14
70+7 A huge double save from Rory Lavelle.
70+6 Another point for Kerry. Galway 1-14 Kerry 0-14
70′ David Clifford from 45 out…curls it over. Galway 1-14 Kerry 0-12
69′ Eamonn Brannigan with another and the Kerry fans are heading for the gates. Galway 1-14 Kerry 0-11
64′ Peter Cooke is pushed in the back. Free in. Barry McHugh curls it beautifully over the bar. Galway 1-13 Kerry 0-11
63′ Great work from the Galway forward here….free for a foul on Damien Comer. Barry McHugh stretch the lead to 4. Galway 1-12 Kerry 0-11
Ohh….goal chance for Galway. Sean Armstrong tries to find Shane Walsh when the point is there for the taking!
David Wynne & Johnny Duane come on
Damien Comer takes off down the field….on the Shane Walsh and he is fouled and Barry McHugh taps the free over Galway 1-11 Kerry 0-11
Some mad stuff going on in the Galway defence. Black Cards for Johnny Heaney and Sean Andy! – Galway down to 13 for now
53′ Galway give the ball away in the forwards and are punished with a point from Stephen O’Brien. Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-11
49′ David Clifford points a free for the Kingdom. Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-10
Tom Sullivan pulls it back to Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-9
Peter Crowley has his effort deflected over. Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-8
GOALLLLLLL for Galway Eamonn Brannigan. Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-7
Sean O’Se answers with two for Kerry. Galway 0-10 Kerry 0-7
Second Half underway and Barry McHugh points a free. Galway 0-10 Kerry 0-5
HALF TIME: Galway 0-9 Kerry 0-5
35+2′ Shane Walsh from a free out at the sideline……stunning free. Galway 0-9 Kerry 0-5
35′ David Clifford gets his 2nd. Galway 0-8 Kerry 0-5
28′ Another 45landed by Barry McHugh. Galway 0-8 Kerry 0-4
25′ Barry McHugh points s free. Galway 0-7 Kerry 0-4
24′ David Clifford points for Kerry. Galway 0-6 Kerry 0-4
18′ Galway concede a free close to goal…Kerry’s Sean O’Se taps it over. Galway 0-6 Kerry 0-3
17′ Paul Murphy point for Kerry is answered by Eamonn Brannigan. Galway 0-6 Kerry 0-2
13′ Patrick Sweeney gathers a poor kick out and pops it over. Galway 0-5 Kerry 0-1
12′ Eamonn Brannigan shoots, it grazes the crossbar. Point for Galway. Galway 0-4 Kerry 0-1
10′ Damien Comer is fouled. Barry McHugh taps the free over the bar. Galway 0-3 Kerry 0-1
8′ Patrick Sweeney restores Galway’s lead. Galway 0-2 Kerry 0-1
7′ BLACK CARD for Cathal Mannion. Gary O Donnell replaces him. Kerry point the free – Sean O’Se. Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-1
4′ Barry Mc Hugh from the resultant 45. Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-0
3′ Kerry ‘keeper makes a brilliant save at the other end from a shot from Patrick Sweeney
2 Mins: Galway goalkeeper Rory Lavelle makes a smart save from Brian Begley
2.32pm Game on – Galway will be playing with a strong wind in the first half