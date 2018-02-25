MATCH TRACKER – NFL Galway V Kerry

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the National Football League match between Galway & Kerry, Tralee. 2.30PM.

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

Great win for Galway. Well done all.

Eamonn Brannigan is the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match

ALL OVER – GALWAY 1-14 KERRY 0-14

70+7 A huge double save from Rory Lavelle.

70+6 Another point for Kerry. Galway 1-14 Kerry 0-14

70′ David Clifford from 45 out…curls it over. Galway 1-14 Kerry 0-12

69′ Eamonn Brannigan with another and the Kerry fans are heading for the gates. Galway 1-14 Kerry 0-11

64′ Peter Cooke is pushed in the back. Free in. Barry McHugh curls it beautifully over the bar. Galway 1-13 Kerry 0-11

63′ Great work from the Galway forward here….free for a foul on Damien Comer. Barry McHugh stretch the lead to 4. Galway 1-12 Kerry 0-11

Ohh….goal chance for Galway. Sean Armstrong tries to find Shane Walsh when the point is there for the taking!

David Wynne & Johnny Duane come on

Damien Comer takes off down the field….on the Shane Walsh and he is fouled and Barry McHugh taps the free over Galway 1-11 Kerry 0-11

Some mad stuff going on in the Galway defence. Black Cards for Johnny Heaney and Sean Andy! – Galway down to 13 for now

53′ Galway give the ball away in the forwards and are punished with a point from Stephen O’Brien. Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-11

49′ David Clifford points a free for the Kingdom. Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-10

Tom Sullivan pulls it back to Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-9

Peter Crowley has his effort deflected over. Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-8

GOALLLLLLL for Galway Eamonn Brannigan. Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-7

Sean O’Se answers with two for Kerry. Galway 0-10 Kerry 0-7

Second Half underway and Barry McHugh points a free. Galway 0-10 Kerry 0-5

HALF TIME: Galway 0-9 Kerry 0-5

35+2′ Shane Walsh from a free out at the sideline……stunning free. Galway 0-9 Kerry 0-5

35′ David Clifford gets his 2nd. Galway 0-8 Kerry 0-5

28′ Another 45landed by Barry McHugh. Galway 0-8 Kerry 0-4

25′ Barry McHugh points s free. Galway 0-7 Kerry 0-4

24′ David Clifford points for Kerry. Galway 0-6 Kerry 0-4

18′ Galway concede a free close to goal…Kerry’s Sean O’Se taps it over. Galway 0-6 Kerry 0-3

17′ Paul Murphy point for Kerry is answered by Eamonn Brannigan. Galway 0-6 Kerry 0-2

13′ Patrick Sweeney gathers a poor kick out and pops it over. Galway 0-5 Kerry 0-1

12′ Eamonn Brannigan shoots, it grazes the crossbar. Point for Galway. Galway 0-4 Kerry 0-1

10′ Damien Comer is fouled. Barry McHugh taps the free over the bar. Galway 0-3 Kerry 0-1

8′ Patrick Sweeney restores Galway’s lead. Galway 0-2 Kerry 0-1

7′ BLACK CARD for Cathal Mannion. Gary O Donnell replaces him. Kerry point the free – Sean O’Se. Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-1

4′ Barry Mc Hugh from the resultant 45. Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-0

3′ Kerry ‘keeper makes a brilliant save at the other end from a shot from Patrick Sweeney

2 Mins: Galway goalkeeper Rory Lavelle makes a smart save from Brian Begley

2.32pm Game on – Galway will be playing with a strong wind in the first half