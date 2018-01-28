MATCH TRACKER National Football League Galway V Tyrone

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the National Football League game between Galway & Tyrone from Tuam Stadium. 2.30pm

HALF TIME: Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-3

“Very promising first half for Galway ” – Ollie Turner

There will be three minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

29′ Cathal McShane gets a point from play. Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-3

26′ Paul Conroy gets a yellow for a high tackle……phew!

23′ Connor McAliskey gets a point for Tyrone…….there’s madness in Tuam RED CARD for Darren McCurry for off the ball hit. Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-2

20′ Sean Kelly pulls on a loose ball….oops, nearly a goal but Tyrone get away with it.

16′ Shane Walsh slots another free. Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-1

13′ Tiernan McCann opens Tyrone’s account. Galway 1-2 Tyrone 0-1

11′ Tyrone’s Peter Harte has missed a second free for the Ulster men

9′ Cathal Sweeney has another goal chance….saved!

6′ Shane Walsh kicks a super free to stretch Galway’s lead. Galway 1-2 Tyrone 0-0

5′ Damien Comer adds a point. Galway 1-1 Tyrone 0-0

1 Mins: GOALLL for Galway from Damien Comer. Galway 1-0 Tyrone 0-0

Galway are playing into the teeth of a strong wind

Big crowd at Tuam Stadium….still people queuing to get in.

GAME ON