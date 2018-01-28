15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

MATCH TRACKER National Football League Galway V Tyrone

By Sport GBFM
January 28, 2018

Time posted: 12:45 pm

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the National Football League game between Galway & Tyrone from Tuam Stadium. 2.30pm

HALF TIME: Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-3

“Very promising first half for Galway ” – Ollie Turner

There will be three minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

29′ Cathal McShane gets a point from play. Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-3

26′ Paul Conroy gets a yellow for a high tackle……phew!

23′ Connor McAliskey gets a point for Tyrone…….there’s madness in Tuam RED CARD for Darren McCurry for off the ball hit. Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-2

20′ Sean Kelly pulls on a loose ball….oops, nearly a goal but Tyrone get away with it.

16′ Shane Walsh slots another free. Galway 1-3 Tyrone 0-1

13′ Tiernan McCann opens Tyrone’s account. Galway 1-2 Tyrone 0-1

11′ Tyrone’s Peter Harte has missed a second free for the Ulster men

9′ Cathal Sweeney has another goal chance….saved!

6′ Shane Walsh kicks a super free to stretch Galway’s lead. Galway 1-2 Tyrone 0-0

5′ Damien Comer adds a point. Galway 1-1 Tyrone 0-0

1 Mins: GOALLL for Galway from Damien Comer. Galway 1-0 Tyrone 0-0

Galway are playing into the teeth of a strong wind

Big crowd at Tuam Stadium….still people queuing to get in.

GAME ON

print
Sport
MATCH TRACKER National Hurling League Galway V Antrim
2018 New Inn Mummers Festival winners
January 28, 2018
MATCH TRACKER National Hurling League Galway V Antrim
January 26, 2018
Galway Senior Hurling Team Named To Face Antrim
January 26, 2018
Hula Hoops National Cup Finals Preview – Moycullen Bids For U20 Success

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

January 28, 2018
Nine year survey reveals Galway’s top schools
January 28, 2018
Gardai hope social media will solve mystery of body discovered in Barna 3 years ago

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline