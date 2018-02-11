MATCH TRACKER – National Football League Galway V Mayo

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the National Football League match between Galway & Mayo at Pearse Stadium. 2pm.

Roll on May 13th. Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

What a game!

“Galway are now a proper Division 1 team” – Barry Cullinane

Eamonn Brannigan is the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match.

FULL TIME: GALWAY 1-13 MAYO 0-11

70+9. Jason Doherty points a close in free. Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-11

70+7 James Brennan points for Mayo. Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-10

70+6 Galway go down the field and Eamonn Brannigan points. Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-9

Diarmuid O’Connor take retribution with a clothes-lines tackle on Eoghan Kerin….he gets a second yellow!..He’s off

Ohhhhhh….Killian O’Connor hits Eoghan Kerin off the ball. Straight RED. Both teams down to 14

There will be 8 minutes of added time. We have 2 played

Adrian Varley come in for Barry McHugh

Paul Conroy gets a second yellow car…he’s off.

Here we go again. It’s all kicking off. More handbags!

Referee flashes at least four yellow cards….to who, we haven’t go a clue!

Referee, Umpires and linesmen are having a committee meeting!

65′ Both teams are involved in a big ‘bust up’ in the Galway back line. Everyone get in on the act. No fists flying!

Almost 10.000 people in Pearse Stadium for this match.

62′ Another move started from Rory Lavelle’s kick out ends with Eamonn Brannigan pointing. Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-9

61′ Killian O’Connor with another free narrows the gap. Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-9

Tom Flynn is on for Peter Cooke

59′ Yet another good moves sees Eamonn Brannigan finishing with a point. Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-8

55′ Galway making all the right decisions here. Another clever move see Barry McHugh add another point. Galway 1-10 Mayo 0-8

53′ Killian O’Connor point a free for Mayo. Galway 1-9 Mayo 0-8

51′ Clever play from Galway. They win a free….take it quick….get another closer in. Barry McHugh taps it over. Galway 1-9 Mayo 0-7

48′ High tackle? Diarmuid O’Connor on Damien Comer. Yellow Card for the Mayo man.

46′ Galway respond with another super point from Paul Conroy following a great kickout from Rory Lavelle. Galway 1-8 May 0-7

46′ Mayo turn over the ball and race down the field. Colm Boyle points. Galway 1-7 Mayo 0-7

44′ Clever, patient play from Galway ends with Paul Conroy kicking a great point. Galway 1-7 Mayo 0-6

43′ Mayo win a free…it’s brought closer to the goals for backchat. Killian O’Connor punishes Galway. Galway 1-6 Mayo 0-6

41′ Great break from the backs by Galway right up the whole length of the field and Johnny Heaney take a lovely point. Galway 1-6 Mayo 0-5

39′ Barry McHugh takes the free and stretches the Galway lead to three points again. Galway 1-5 Mayo 0-5

37′ It will be free in for Galway but there is a stoppage in play as a Mayo player receives attention. Ger Mc Donagh comes in

Patrick Sweeney makes way for Sean Armstrong

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY – Sean Armstrong comes on for Galway

Mayo will ply with the aid of the wind in the second half

“Galway are not in awe of Mayo, but still have a lot of work to do” – Frank Morris

HALF TIME Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-5

35+1′ Killian O’Connor adds a point for Mayo from a free with the last kick of part 1

There will be 1 minute of added time at the end of the first half

Mayo are also guilty of poor shot selection and wasting possession.

Galway are creating a few more chances but not converting.

Things are getting a bit messy out there. Lots of pulling and dragging off the ball

Yellow Card for Barry McHugh

Johnny Heaney & Kevin McLoughlin Yellow Cards.

23′ Diarmuid O’Connor closes the gap again. Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-4

Eoghan Kerin & Jason Doherty get Yellow Cards

20′ Paddy Durkan gets a good point back for Mayo. It is their first from play. Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-3

19′ Shane Walsh adds a point from a free. Galway 1-4 Mayo 0-2

18′ GOAL for Galway. Barry McHugh with a fantastic finish gives David Clarke no chance. Galway 1-3 May 0-2

17′ Another free in for Mayo. This time Kevin McLoughlin taps it over. Galway 0-3 Mayo 0-2

15′ Quality score from Shane Walsh. He runs from half way and splits the posts. Galway 0-3 Mayo 0-1

13′ Easy free for Killian O’Connor in front of the posts. First point for Mayo. Galway 0-2 Mayo 0-1

8′ This time Sean Andy drives forward from full back, finds Comer in space. Same result! Galway 0-2 Mayo 0-0

7 Mins: Great pass from Paul Conroy sets up Damien Comer for the first point of the game. Galway 0-1 Mayo 0-0

2.02pm. Game On!

Monaghan v Kerry, Cavan v Meath, Sligo v Fermanagh, Derry v Offaly all postponed following pitch inspections.

Our sympathy goes to Mayo’s Andy Moran and the Moran family on the sad passing of Andy’s father Vincent yesterday. May he R.I.P.

Barry McHugh starts on the Galway team

After an 8.30am pitch inspection the game does go ahead this afternoon