MATCH TRACKER – National Football League, Galway V Dublin

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the National Football League clash between Galway & Dublin from Pearse Stadium. 2pm.

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

FULL TIME: GALWAY 0-13 DUBLIN 0-13

This will whet the appetite for the League Final. That will be between the same two teams on April 1

OMG! Heaney has leveled it!!!!!!!! Galway get their deserved draw. Galway 0-13 Dublin 0-13

8 minutes over time!

And, they’re at it again….

Dublin playing the ‘kill the game’ tactics. This looks shocking!

Well in to added time!

Black Card for Sean Andy

Free in for Dublin….last minute……Cormac Costello gives Dublin lead. Dublin 0-13 Galway 0-12

Dublin have got the leveler…..Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-12

Ronan O’Beolan is tackled and holds on too long. Dublin point the free….just a point in it. Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-11

Now, Sean Andy is poleaxed!……RED CARD…Eoghan O’Gara is sent off

Damien Comer wins a ball for Galway. He is belted by a Dublin player….ref didn’t see it!?

Niall Scully points a free after Galway turn the ball over. Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-10

Five minutes of normal time remains. There will be a few minutes added to be sure!

Philly McMahon & Eamonn Brannigan are booked.

Referee talks to the linesman…..the crowd are on their feet.

It’s all kicking off here……..

Dublin look a bit rattled here!

Oh oh oh! Johnny Heaney with the outside of the right….brilliant from Galway. Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-9

Damien Comer makes his first impression on this game with a typical Damien score. Galway 0-11 Dublin 0-9

12 minutes to go here. A big few minutes for Galway!

Galway foul out the field and it a free for Dublin from where the ball lands. Eoghan Kerin gets yellow card….John Small points the free. Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-9

Johnny Cooper takes it on from distance and leaves just two between the sides. Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-8

19 minutes gone

And now, Johnny Heaney is warming up……he replaces Peter Cooke

11 minutes gone in the second half

Damien Comer is on for Galway

This is getting tetchy…..Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh is pulled down by Dean Rock….BLACK CARD!

Dublin are upping the ante……Ciaran Kilkenny finishes a move to close the gap further. Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-7

Eamonn Brannigan comes on for Adrian Varley. Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-6

First blood in the 2nd half for Dublin as Dean Rock kicks the point

Just over 10,000 spectators in Pearse Stadium

Brian Fenton is on for Dublin. He has never lost a game when playing for Dublin. Is this the day?

HALF TIME: Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-5

Down the field Ciaran Kilkenny gets a chance and takes it. Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-5

Straight from the kickout….Galway win it back…Peter Cooke over the bar. Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-4

Another ball inside the Dublin defence….Barry McHugh has a chance..takes his point.

Quick free from Paul Conroy in the direction of Adrian Varley….could have been a goal chance but it’s too far ahead of Varley

After what feels like an age Ciaran Kilkenny points for the Dubs. Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-4

Yellow card: Paul Conroy

Yellow cards: Adrian Varley & Johnny Cooper

25 minutes gone

Paul Conroy robs the ball and sets up Gary O’Donnell……..thanks very much! Point. Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-3

Dublin have owned the ball for long periods but are unable to break down the Galway cover.

Another foul of Sean Armstrong. Up step Barry McHugh again and the result is another point for Galway. Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-3

We have played 18 minutes of the first half

Sean Armstrong is fouled off the ball and Barry McHugh taps it over off the hand. Galway 0-6 Dublin 0-3

Paddy Andrews pegs one back from an acute angle. Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-3

Peter Cooke and Shane Walsh launch two great points from out the field and in the blink of an eye Galway are 0-5 to Dublin’s 0-2

Galway are playing with the wind and Barry McHugh has a chance from a 45. No bother to him! Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-2

Adrian Varley gathers after the short kickout is intercepted. Galway are level.

Dean Armstrong forces a free and Barry McHugh open the scoring for Galway

Dublin lead by a point and Dean Rock has another free close in and makes it Dublin 0-2 Galway 0-0

GAME ON

Game is delayed by 10 minutes. Throw-in will now be at 2.10 pm.

Unbeaten Galway welcome the All-Ireland Champions, Dublin who also have a 100% record in the league this year. It’s bitterly cold in Pearse Stadium with a stiff wind blowing towards the Threadneedle Road end.