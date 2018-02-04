MATCH TRACKER – National Football League Galway V Donegal

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the round 2 National Football League between Galway and Donegal from O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, 2.30pm.

51′ A bit of handbags in the back line…4 Yellow Cards including Sean Andy Kelly & Declan Kyne

49′ Padraig Cunningham comes on for Adrian Varley

46′ Free in for Galway after Adrian Varley is fouled. Shane Walsh adds the point. Galway 1-10 Donegal 0-12

44′ Brilliant reply from Shane Walsh. Galway 1-9 Donegal 0-12

42′ Yet another free conceded. McBrearty puts Donegal in front for the first time. Donegal 0-12 Galway 1-8

38′ McBrearty with another free, Donegal 0-11 Galway 1-8

37 Free in Patrick McBrearty points 1-8 Donegal 0-10

36′ Damien Comer points. Galway 1-8 Donegal 0-9

35′ Straight away it’s a point for Donegal. Pointed by Stephen McBrearty. Galway 1-7 Donegal 0-9

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

Kevin Walsh is not happy with referee Padraig Hughes and has words with the whistler at half time. Hughes waves him away!

HALF TIME: Galway 1-7 Donegal 0-8

35′ This time Stephen McBrearty points after Peter Cooke is harshly judged to have over carried the ball. Galway 1-7 Donegal 0-8

34′ Paul Brennan gets a point from play to bring it back to a goal between the sides. Galway 1-7 Donegal 0-7

33′ Shane Walsh converts a free from the ground. Galway 1-7 Donegal 0-6

30′ Free in for Donegal. Patrick McBrearty with a easy point. Galway 1-6 Donegal 0-6

28′ Shane Walsh adds another hay maker. Galway 1-6 Donegal 0-5

27′ Damien Comer heads for goal again…fouled. Free in pointed by Shane Walsh. Galway 1-5 Donegal 0-5

24′ What’s going on here? Rory Lavelle makes a catch….is fouled..no free and then the free goes to Donegal. Mc Brearty get his & Donegal’s fifth point. Galway 1-4 Donegal 0-5

22′ Huge effort from Patrick McBrearty from way out. Galway 1-4 Donegal 0-4

21′ Damien Comer adds another point as he bursts his way through. Galway 1-4 Donegal 0-3

16′ GOALLLLL for Galway Eamonn Brannigan slots it into the net after great team work from Galway. Galway 1-3 Donegal 0-3

10′ Level in Letterkenny. Soft decisions going against Galway here? McBrearty points. Galway 0-3 Donegal 0-3

9′ Another free in that has been brought forward – same as the last one! Patrick McBrearty punished the foul and the back chat. Galway 0-3 Donegal 0-2

7′ Johnny Heaney moves forward and stretches Galway’s lead again. Galway 0-3 Donegal 0-1

4′ Free for Donegal, dropped over the bar by Patrick McBrearty. Galway 0-2 Donegal 0-1

1′ Paul Conroy adds another after great work from Sean Kelly. Galway 0-2 Donegal 0-0

1 min: Damien Comer opens the scoring for Galway after 22 seconds! Galway 0-1 Donegal 0-0

2.33pm GAME ON