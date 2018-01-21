MATCH TRACKER – All-Ireland Club Quarter Final. Corofin V Fulham Irish

Welcome to our Sunday Afternoon Sports MATCH TRACKER of the All-Ireland Club quarter final between Corofin & Fulham Irish from Ruislip in London.

FULL TIME: Corofin 3-7 Fulham Irish 1-4

60+5 Icing on the cake? Point for Martin Farragher. Corofin 3-7 Fulham Irish 1-4

60 +1′ Goal chance for Fulham Irish….another great save from Bernard Power!

Ronan Steede is the GALWAY BAY FM Man of the Match

57′ Cathal Silke completes another movement with a point. Corofin 3-7 Fulham Irish 1-4

Darragh Silke and Dylan Canney are the final substitutions coming on for Corofin

54′ Great one-two between Gary Sice with Jason Leonard….Jason gets the point. Corofin 3-6 Fulham Irish 1-4

53′ Ronan Steede finishes another team move for Corofin. Corofin 3-5 Fulham Irish 1-4

51′ Peadar Friel from Barna comes on to the Fulham Irish side

48′ Free in for Fulham Irish….Sean O’Sullivan points. Corofin 3-4 Fulham Irish 1-4

Barry O’Donovan is the replacement for Corofin

42′ Black Card for Kieran Molloy

35′ Brilliant save from Brendan Power from a Marty Hughes shot….45 for Fulham Irish

34′ Michael Farragher stretches Corofin’s lead after another great passage of play. Corofin 3-4 Fulham Irish 1-3

Liam Silke has been replaced by Kieran Brady at half time

SECOND HALF ON

HALF TIME: Corofin 3-3 London Irish 1-3

30′ GOALLLLLL for Corofin. Beautiful work and a beautiful finished by Ian Burke. Corofin 3-3 Fulham Irish 1-3

Conor Cunningham, who came on as a sub a short while ago is replaced by Dylan McHugh for Corofin

26′ Michael Murphy points for Fulham Irish. Corofin 2-3 Fulham Irish 1-3

20′ Gary Sice points the free to make it 2-3 to 1-2

Kevin Murphy is replaced by Conor Cunningham on the Corofin side

16′ Free in for Corofin. Jason Leonard points. Corofin 2-2 Fulham Irish 1-2

13′ GOALLLL for Corofin. Colm Brady finishes a slick move. Corofin 2-1 Fulham Irish 1-2

11′ Free for Fulham Irish from Owen Mulligan followed by point for Corofin from Colm Brady. Fulham Irish 1-2 Corofin 1-1

7′ Penalty for Corofin….Jason Leonard fouled. Liam Silke sends the goalie the wrong way. Fulham Irish 1-1 Corofin 1-0

4′ Poor kick out is gathered by Fulham Irish forward….GOAL for the Londoners. Fulham Irish 1-1 Corofin 0-0

3 Mins: Point from a free for Fulham Irish. Fulham Irish 0-1 Corofin 0-0 Owen Mulligan with the score

GAME ON