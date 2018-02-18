MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Offaly, National Hurling League

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the National Hurling League clash between Galway & Offaly at Pearse Stadium. 2pm.

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

Three from three for Galway. Good result and good performance.

FULL TIME GALWAY 2-19 OFFALY 0-14

“Galway the better team all round” – Conor Hayes

70+1 Great catch by Niall Burke…… on to Sean Loftus….point. Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-14

There will be three minutes of additional time

69′ Tommy Cahill points for Offaly. Galway 2-18 Offaly 0-14

Skehill save it…..justice done. Galway haven’t conceded a goal yet in the league

PENALTY for Offaly. STEPS?

65′ Conor Cooney makes it Galway 2-18 Offaly 0-13

64′ Shane Dooley get a point from a free. Galway 2-17 Offaly 0-13

63′ Conor Cooney with another…Galway flying! Galway 2-17 Offaly 0-12

61′ Cathal Mannion adds another point. Galway 2-16 Offaly 0-12

59′ Yet another good save by Offaly ‘keeper Eoin Cahill denies Galway another goal

58′ Free for Offaly scored by Shane Dooley. Galway 2-15 Offaly 0-12

57′ Dan Currams adds to the Offaly tally. Galway 2-15 Offaly 0-11

55′ Conor Cooney with a long distance free stretches the lead. Galway 2-15 Offaly 0-10

50′ Galway add two more. Conor Cooney from a free and Paul Flaherty from play. Now Galway 2-14 Offaly 0-10

46′ Point for Offaly from Tommy Geraghty followed by one from Niall Burke. Galway 2-12 Offaly 0-10

45′ Tommy Geraghty point for Offaly Galway 2-12 Offaly 0-10

44′ Niall Burke has got his first point since coming on for Joseph Cooney. Galway 2-12 Galway 0-8

42′ RED CARD: Shane Kinsella. Offaly down to 14

40′ Conor Cooney points for Galway . Galway 2-11 Offaly 0-8

37′ GOALLL….Joseph Cooney reacts to a mess in the Offaly defence. Galway 2-10 Offaly 0-8

36′ Cathal Mannion starts the second half as he did in the first with a point. Galway 1-10 Offaly 0-8

HALF TIME: GALWAY 1-9 OFFALY 0-8

Joseph Cooney looks to have been fouled and there may have been a hurley thrown at his as he struck for goal. No free given! Half Time.

35+2′ Goal chance…..Joseph Cooney….another super save by Eoin Cahill in the Offaly goal.

35+1. Great composure by Galway. Sean Loftus finishes a great move and some wonderful stick passing. Galway 1-9 Offaly 0-8

There will be 2 added minutes at the end of the 1st half

35′ Mayhem around the Offaly goals as Galway search for a goal….pulled on by Cathal Mannion but goes wide!

28′ Free in for Offaly. Damien Egan taps it over the bar. Galway 1-8 Offaly 0-8

23′ Galway are moving better now. Conor Cooney points. Galway 1-8 Offaly 0-7

22′ Another lovely score from good Galway play. Cathal Mannion is the one on the end of the move. Galway 1-7 Offaly 0-7

20′ Paul Flaherty finishes a well-worked move. Galway 1-6 Offaly 0-7

17’ Chance of a goal for Paul Flaherty….pulls first time…great save by Offaly ‘keeper Eoin Cahill

16′ Long puck put this time pays dividends as Sean Loftus gathers and points. Galway 1-5 Offaly 0-7

16′ Poor puck out is intercepted and Dan Currams levels the match. Galway 1-4 Offaly 0-7

15′ Free for Offaly is pointed by Damien Egan. Galway 1-4 Offaly 0-6

13′ Conor Cooney extends the lead with a point from a free. Galway 1-4 Offaly 0-5

9′ Joseph Cooney again! This time with a good point. Galway 1-3 Offaly 0-5

8′ Equaliser for Offaly from a free by Shane Kinsella. Galway 1-2 Offaly 0-5

7′ GOALL!!! Joseph Cooney finishes a good move between Conor Cooney & Davy Glennon. Galway 1-2 Offaly 0-4

6′ Shane Kinsella answers for Offaly. Offaly 0-4 Galway 0-2

6′ Davy Glennon to Cathal Mannion and he scores. Offaly 0-3 Galway 0-2

5′ Offaly captain David King stretches the lead to 2 points. Offaly 0-3 Galway 0-1

3’ Dan Currams adds another from play for Offaly. Offaly 0-2 Galway 0-1

1 Min: Free in for Offaly. Point for Damien Egan. Galway 0-1 Offaly 0-1

15 Seconds. Cathal Mannion open the scoring for Galway. Galway 0-1 Offaly 0-0

2pm. Game On!

Shane Bannon is on the Galway team in place of John Hanbury

Galway will play with a slight wind in the first half