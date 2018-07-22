MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Kildare All-Ireland Super 8’s

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the All-Ireland championship round 2 Super 8’s qualifier between Galway & Kildare at Newbridge. Throw-in 2pm.

FULL TIME: Galway 0-19 Kildare 0-16

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

Tom Flynn is the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match.

This could be the game that has rescued the Super 8’s

There goes the long whistle….it’s all over. Great game!

70+3′ Galway playing keep-ball. Into Damien Comer and the Captain gets the point. Galway 0-19 Kildare 0-16

70+1′ Great controlled football from Galway is finished with the fist by Sean Kelly. Galway 0-18 Kildare 0-16

There will be 4 minutes of added time.

69′ Fiontan O Curraoin comes on for Tom Flynn

68′ Kildare break forward and Eamonn Callaghan narrows it to just a point again. Galway 0-17 Kildare 0-16

67′ Damien Comer is through but went for the goal when the easy thing was to take his point.

66′ Johnny Duane comes on for Galway.

66′ BLACK CARD – Paddy Brophy

65′ Beautiful strike from Sean Armstrong for out the right. Galway 0-17 Kildare 0-15

63′ Down the other end an Kildare are back within one. Niall Flynn. Galway 0-16 Kildare 0-15

Damien Comer is pulled and dragged too….NO FREE!

QUESTION….how does the referee not give Ian Burke a free….yet down the other end he gives a cheap one to Kildare?…..Niall Flynn points. Galway 0-16 Kildare 0-14

60′ James Murray cuts the lead again. Galway 0-16 Kildare 0-13

58′ Super play by Sean Armstrong…into Ian Burke and he splits the posts. Galway 0-16 Kildare 0-12

BLACK CARD for Eamonn Brannigan….strange decision!…….Adrian Varley comes on.

55′ Short kickout is intercepted by Cathal Sweeney …off to Ian Burke..over the bar. Galway 0-15 Kildare 0-12

53′ Gary O’Donnell comes on for Jonny Heaney. Chris Healy is on for Kildare

50′ Sean Armstrong comes on for Patrick Sweeney

49′ GOALLLL – Damien Comer…too many step says the referee……he wad being pulled as well. NO GOAL

48′ Paul Cribbin tags on a point for Kildare. Galway 0-14 Kildare 0-12

47′ Eamonn Brannigan drives in from the left. Good point. Galway 0-14 Kildare 0-11

RED CARD….for Daniel Flynn for an off-the-ball punch on Sean Andy…….Patrick Sweeney gets a YELLOW

45′ Gareth Bradshaw from 50 metres…over the bar. Galway 0-13 Kildare 0-11

42′ Shane Walsh is through on Goal….great save by Donnellan. 45 for Galway….Ruairi Lavelle is wide with the 45..

40′ Paddy Brophy shoots from out the field. Galway 0-12 Kildare 0-11

38′ Patrick Sweeney is fouled and Shane Walsh kicks the first score of the second half. Galway 0-12 Kildare 0-10

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

“A goal will be a huge score in this game” – Ray Silke

HALF TIME: Galway 0-11 Kildare 0-10

Both teams have put in a huge effort – both look tired and will welcome the break.

There will be 1 minute of added timer at the end of this half

33′ Tom Flynn finishes another patient move. Galway 0-11 Kildare 0-10

32′ Goal chance for Patrick Sweeney….saved…OH!!!!!!!!!!

31′ We’re level again…yet another pass by Ian Burke to Shane Walsh..Galway 0-10 Kildare 0-10

28′ Damien Comer is foot tripped….was that inside the penalty area? Shane Walsh from the ground makes no mistake. Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-9

27′ Fergal Conway adds another. Kildare 0-10 Galway 0-8

26′ Kildare back in front. Kildare 0-9 Galway 0-8

25′ Brilliant!!! Cathal Sweeney win a huge point. Galway 0-8 Kildare 0-8

23′ Damien Comer runs at the Kildare back line. Great point! Kildare 0-8 Galway 0-7

22′ Paul Cribbin adds another. Galway look a little rattled!. Kildare 0-8 Kildare 0-6

21′ Niall Flynn answers straight away. Kildare 0-7 Galway 0-6

20′ Jonny Heaney from way out on the right with his left foot. Galway 0-6 Kildare 0-6

19′ Kildare take the lead. Paul Cribbin! Galway need a lift….look second best for the last few minutes. Kildare 0-6 Galway 0-5

18′ Another free in for Kildare…brought in for failing to move away from where the fouled happened. Niall Flynn pops it over. Galway 0-5 Kildare 0-5

17′ Kildare work the ball up the field and Fergal Conway kicks the score. Galway 0-5 Kildare 0-4

13′ Half the Kildare back line are hanging out of Damien Comer…play on. Damien kicks the point. Galway 0-5 Kildare 0-3

11′ Kildare hitting hard….Sean Kelly is fouled. Shane Walsh punishes the foul. Galway 0-4 Kildare 0-3

9′ Short kickout doesn’t work and Niall Flynn levels the match. Galway 0-3 Kildare 0-3

Michael Daly leaves the field. Patrick Sweeney comes on.

8′ Free in for Kildare….Michael Daly looks like he’s in trouble. Niall Flynn kicks the point, Galway 0-3 Kildare 0-2

7′ Michael Daly is in space….another assist from Ian Burke. Galway 0-3 Kildare 0-1

4′ Long delivery from Kildare…..bounces in front of Galway goal and goes over the bar…could have been a goal. Galway 0-2 Kildare 0-1

4′ Peter Cooke adds another after patient play by Galway. Galway 0-2 Kildare 0-0

1 min: Michael Daly with the first score of the game….lovely score! Galway 0-1 Kildare 0-0

2.00 GAME ON!