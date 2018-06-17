MATCH TRACKER – Connacht Senior Football Final. Galway V Roscommon

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the Connacht Senior Football final between Galway & Roscommon from Hyde Park Roscommon. Throw-in 4PM.

FULL TIME : GALWAY 0-16 ROSCOMMON 2-6

ALL OVER!!! Galway have turned it around in the second half – Shane Walsh was quite magnificent.

70+5 Ian Burke adds another….is that the insurance point? Galway 0-16 Roscommon 2-6

70+4 Mins: Adrian Varley kicks a beauty….Roscommon will need a goal now. Galway 0-15 Roscommon 2-6

71 Mins: Damien wins a free way out on the wing……….Sean Andy Kelly is down and will be replaced by Gary O’Donnell

There will SIX (6) minutes of added time

10 Mins: Another from Comer. Galway 0-14 Roscommon 2-6

69 Mins: Damien Comer….gets his point. Galway lead. Galway 0-13 Roscommon 2-6

65 Mins: Peter Cooke has come on for Johnny Heaney!

64 Mins: Great response from Sean Armstrong. Level again! Galway 0-2 Roscommon 2-6

Conor Devaney ….. back of the net! Roscommon 2-6 Galway 0-11

61 Mins: PENALTY for Roscommon – Diarmuid Murtagh fouled!

61 Mins: Yellow Card for Tom Flynn.

60 Mins: Sean Kelly with a great point from play sees Galway stretch the lead. Galway 0-11 Roscommon 1-6

59 Mins: Amazing defending by Galway’s Eoghan Kerrin & Sean Andy Kelly as Roscommon bear down on Goal…..up the other end…Ian Burke fouled. Shane Walsh puts Galway in front for the first time in the game. Galway 0-10 Roscommon 1-6 – Shane Walsh has 8 points.

52 Mins: Poor kick out…Galway win it. Free in. Black card for David Murray and Shane Walsh levels it. Galway 0-9 Roscommon 1-6

50 Mins: Gareth Bradshaw runs at the Roscommon defence, wins the free. Shane Walsh punishes the Rossies. Roscommon 1-6 Galway 0-8

49 Mins: Eoghan Kerrin comes in for David Wynne

48 Mins: Sean Armstrong come on for Barry McHugh

Ro0scommon have kicked three wides in the second half (10 in total).

45 Mins: Damien Comer get a yellow card as Ciaran Duggan comes on for Paul Conroy

42 Mins: Shane Walsh adds another from a free with his left foot. Two points between the teams. Roscommon 1-6 Galway 0-7

41 Mins: Shane Walsh kicks another magnificent score. Roscommon 1-6 Galway 0-6

Roscommon holding on to possession, Galway can’t get it. When they do they give it away too easily

38 Mins: Roscommon get an easy free……Diarmuid Murtagh stretches the lead. Roscommon 1-6 Galway 0-5

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

No changes on either side for the second half

” Galway are standing two feet off and allowing Roscommon get at them” – Colin Cooper

” The ball going in to Damien Comer hasn’t been good enough” – Frank Morris

“The first half has been played on Roscommon’s terms” – Colm O’Rourke

“Roscommon well on top at midfield” – Ollie Turner

“Galway would want to get their skates on, but it’s not over yet!” – Seamus Duke

HALF TIME Roscommon 1-5 Galway 0-5 – Roscommon by far the better side in that first half and will have the wind in part 2.

There will be 2 added minutes at the end of the first half.

34 Mins: Free in for Galway and Shane Walsh curls it beautifully inside the post. Roscommon 1-5 Galway 0-5

“Roscommon are making better decisions on the ball” – Frank Morris

Kevin Walsh will be anxious to get his team in for the half-time ‘talk’

Cathal Compton goes off the Roscommon team…he has been playing well and will be missed. Ultan Harney comes in.

28 Mins: Down the other end…Diarmuid Murtagh breaks free and gets an easy point. Roscommon 1-5 Galway 0-4

27 Mins: Looks like Damien Comer is being fouled…..no, says the referee…could have been a penalty!

25 Mins: Shane Walsh wins the ball….finds Ian Burke…….point. Roscommon 1-4 Galway 0-4

Galway just can’t get their hands on the ball for long periods.

24 Mins: Roscommon create another goal chance but Sean Andy Kelly clears the lines.

“Galway need to cut out basic errors” – Barry Cullinane

22 Mins: Quick free from Galway into Ian Burke and he points. Roscommon 1-4 Galway 0-3

21 Mins: GOAL for Roscommon….Ciaran Murtagh cuts in along the end line and finishes to the net. Galway in trouble here. Roscommon 1-4 Galway 0-2

20 Mins: Galway picking up the pace with another attack but, it’s a free out!

19 Mins: An audacious effort from Shane Walsh keeps Galway in the game. Roscommon 0-4 Galway 0-2

18 Mins: 45 for Galway….missed! The usually inch-perfect Barry McHugh yet to score from the ground.

16 Mins: Donie Smith….adds another point. Galway are struggling here. Roscommon 0-4 Galway 0-1

Galway looking a little lifeless

Roscommon have kicked 5 wides and could be further ahead.

14 Mins: Shane Walsh is in on goal but lands the ball into the goalkeeper’s arms.

13 Mins: Handy free in for Roscommon. Diarmuid Murtagh punishes the mistake. Roscommon 0-3 Galway 0-1

12 Mins: Diarmuid Murtagh has added another point. Roscommon 0-2 Galway 0-1

There are three Roscommon on Damien Comer every time he goes for the ball.

9′ Shane Walsh kicks a great point on the run for Galway’s first score. Galway 0-1 Roscommon 0-1

8′ Roscommon battling for every ball…..free for Galway. It’s a long way out. Barry McHugh is wide with the effort.

6′ Diarmuid Murtagh gets the first score of the game. Galway not on the pace just yet!

We’re five minutes in and still wait for our first score.

Roscommon enjoying most of the possession in the early stages.

3′ First wide for Galway….Eamonn Brannigan

1 minute: First free in for Roscommon. Ciaran Murtagh takes it but misses!

4.03pm GAME ON!

The teams break away from the parade and stand to attention for our National Anthem.

Galway win the toss and will play with a strong wind in the first half. The Super 8’s await the winners!