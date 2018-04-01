MATCH TRACKER – Allianz National Football League Final, Galway V Dublin

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the battle between the best two teams in the National Football League.

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

Welcome to the BIG TIME Galway….no cigar but, a mighty performance.

Damien Comer is the Galway Bay FM Man-of-the-Match

FULL TIME Dublin 0-18 Galway 0-14

70+5′ Brian Fenton is fouled. Dean Rock see Dublin win puts by 4 points.

70+3′ Galway have pushed everyone forward. Colm Basquel is free up front and puts three between the sides. Dublin 0-17 Galway 0-14

Damien Comer receives a yellow card.

70′ There will be 5 additional minutes – Galway need a goal

Adrian Varley on for Shane Walsh

Patrick Sweeney on for Paul Conroy

Tom Flynn on for Peter Cooke

65′ Philly McMahon adds another point for Dublin. Dublin 0-16 Galway 0-14

64′ Damien Comer backs himself and kicks a huge point. Dublin 0-15 Galway 0-14

Gary O’Donnell replaces Johnny Heaney

61′ Ciaran Kilkenny adds another from play. Dublin 0-15 Galway 0-13

60′ Dean Rock points the resultant ’45. Dublin 0-14 Galway 0-13

58′ Dublin are through, ball with Dean Rock….shoots…..brilliant save from Ruairi Lavelle. Must be save-of-the year contender!

56′ High ball into the Dublin goal area. Damien Comer fists it first time over the bar, Dublin 0-13 Galway 0-13

55′ Strange free in for Dublin. Dean Rock points. Dublin 0-13 Galway 0-2

53′ Shane Walsh fires over a brilliant point. We’re level again. Dublin 0-12 Galway 0-12

51′ Brilliant play at the back from Galway!

50′ Barry McHugh points the free…it was a long one! Dublin 0-12 Galway 0-11

49′ Paul Conroy is pulled down…..second yellow for Niall Scully…Dublin down to 14

46′ Free way out at the sideline for Galway and Shane Walsh takes it off the ground with the left foot and converts a wonderful point. Dublin 0-12 Galway 0-10

44′ And again Dublin come after winning another Galway kickout. Colm Basquel delivers. Dublin 0-12 Galway 0-9

44′ Dublin win the kickout and Paul Mannion punishes Galway. Dublin 0-11 Galway 0-9

43′ Free for Dublin. Dean Rock makes no mistake. Dublin 0-10 Galway 0-9

42′ HAWKEYE says that Paul Mannion’s effort is wide.

40′ Barry McHugh kicks the free over. Dublin 0-9 Galway 0-9

38′ Galway patient in defence, win the ball a go forward, Paul Conroy is fouled. Yellow card for Johnny Cooper.

36′ Colm Basquel on as a substitute for Kevin McManamon and kicks the first score of the second half. Dublin 0-9 Galway 0-8

Second half underway

Official attendance at Croke Park is 36,574

Galway will play with the wind in Part 2

HALF TIME: ‘Listen to the Galway roar!’ Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-8

There will be two minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

34′ Johnny Heaney makes a brilliant catch an point off the post. Dublin 0-8 Galway 0-8

32′ Great patience from Galway and Paul Conroy kicks a beauty. Dublin 0-8 Galway 0-7

27′ Another free from Dean Rock has stretched Dublin’s lead again. Dublin 0-8 Galway 0-6

24′ Johnny Heaney get a yellow card and it’s a free for Dean Rock, who obliges for the Dubs. Dublin 0-7 Galway 0-6

22′ Paul Mannion has a go for a goal, saved by Ruairi Lavelle. Point for Dublin. Dublin 0-6 Galway 0-6

20′ SUPER point from Barry McHugh. Galway lead! Galway 0-6 Dublin 0-5

19′ A bit of a scuffle, Michael Daragh Macauley & Paul Conroy are booked!

18′ Comer takes them on again, is fouled and Barry McHugh does the business with the free. Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-5

16′ Damien Comer takes on the Dublin full back line. Over the bar. Dublin 0-5 Galway 0-4

15′ Ciaran Kilkenny adds another with the fist. Dublin 0-5 Galway 0-3

13′ Straight down the other end..Dublin back in front, Niall Scully. Dublin 0-4 Galway 0-3

13′ Barry McHugh levels it again. Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-3

12′ Quick ball into Damien Comer again from Declan Kyne….free, yellow card for Philly Mc Mahon!

11′ John Small gives Dublin the lead again. Dublin 0-3 Galway 0-2

9′ Galway win Cluxton’s kick out and Johnny Heaney fires it over. Galway 0-2 Dublin 0-2

8′ Eamonn Brannigan looks like he’s is on the scoreboard with a huge point from play….but HAWKEYE says NO

7′ Galway settling…ball into Damien Comer, he’s fouled and Barry McHugh kicks the point.. Dublin 0-2 Galway 0-1

2′ Paul Mannion adds another within 30 seconds. Dublin 0-2 Galway 0-0.

2 Mins: Dean Rock opens the scoring for Dublin. Dublin 0-1 Galway 0-0

4.04 Good afternoon, GAME ON! Dublin are playing with a strong wind.

It’s top-of-table Galway versus the All-Ireland Champions, Dublin at Croke Park. Throw in at 4pm.

Team news: Shane Walsh will start for Galway in place of Sean Armstrong who picked up an injury against Kildare

Paul Mannion starts for Dublin in place of Paddy Andrews