MATCH TRACKER – All-Ireland Minor football final Galway V Kerry

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the All-Ireland Minor Football Final between Galway & Kerry, Croke Park 1pm.

FULL TIME: Kerry 0-21 Galway 1-14

A Trojan effort from the Galway lads but Kerry make it 5-in-a-row

And, they add another from play. Kerry 0-21 Galway 1-14

Games is fizzling out…Kerry have another free in…..another free? another point. Kerry 0-20 Galway 1-14

Eanna McCormack comes in for Matthew Cooley

60+1 Oisin Gormally pegs one back for Galway. Kerry 0-19 Galway 1-14

There will be 6 minutes of added time

60′ Another for the Kingdom. Kerry 0-19 Galway 1-13

59′ Falvey adss another and put 2 between the sides. Kerry 0-18 Galway 1-13

59′ That man Paul Walsh kicks a point. Kerry 0-17 Galway 1-13

55′ Lavel again…Tomo Culhane with a lovely score. Galway 1-13 Kerry 0-16

Cian Hernon comes on to the Galway team

54′ Kerry back in front Begley with a point from play. Kerry 0-16 Galway 1-12

53′ Paul Kelly levels it again with a fine point from play. Galway 1-12 Kerry 0-15

50′ Cathal Sweeney off injured….Conor Halbart comes in

47′ Begley points for Kerry, they’re back in the lead. Kerry 0-15 Galway 1-11

46′ Daragh Rahilly answers straight away …level again. Galway 1-11 Kerry 0-14

46′ Tomo Culhane kicks a beauty for Galway. Galway back in front. Galway 1-11 Kerry 0-13

Oisin Gormally on for Aidan O’Halloran

Tom Culhane comes in for Daniel Cox

44′ Matthew Cooley levels it again from a free. Galway 1-10 Kerry 0-13

Yellow Card for Kerry’s Dan Murphy

42′ Dylan Geaney puts Kerry into the lead. Kerry 0-13 Galway 1-9

42′ All square Rahilly points with his left foot. Galway 1-9 Kerry 0-12

39′ Dylan Geaney dances through the Galway defence and points for Kerry. Galway 1-9 Kerry 0-11

38′ Oisin McCormack comes on the Galway team in place of Sean Horkan

38′ Cheap free given to Kerry. Paul Walsh gets the point. Galway 1-9 Kerry 0-10

36′ Another goal chance for Galway…saved and out for a 45. That is missed on this occasion.

35′ Kerry get the opening score of part 2. Galway 1-9 Kerry 0-9

Yellow Card for Tony Gill

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

HALF TIME: GALWAY 1-9 KERRY 0-8.

30+2 Killian Falvey adds another, Galway 1-9 Kerry 0-8

30+1 Paul Walsh tags on a point for Kerry. Galway 1-9 Kerry 0-7

There will be 2 minutes of added time.

29′ Conor Raftery kicks his second point of the game. Galway 1-9 Kerry 0-6

27′ Another point for Kerry Daragh Rahilly. Galway 1-8 Kerry 0-6

26′ Killian Falvey answers for Kerry. Galway 1-8 Kerry 0-5

25′ Liam Judge now gets on the score sheet. Galway 1-8 Kerry 0-4

24′ GOALLLLL for Galway…Tony Gill finishes a brilliant Galway team score. Galway 1-7 Kerry 0-4

22′ Another free in for Galway. Matthew Cooley makes no mistake. Galway have score 6 points in a row. Galway 0-7 Kerry 0-4

21′ Matthew Cooley slots a sublime free from pout the field. Galway 0-6 Kerry 0-4

19′ Captain Conor Raftery puts Galway into the lead. Galway 0-5 Kerry 0-4

Tom Culhane replaces Daniel Cox on the Galway team….blood sub

17′ Free in for Galway…..over the bar by Matthew Cooley. All-square…Galway 0-4 Kerry 0-4

16′ Great chance of a goal for Galway as Eoghan Tinney tries to palms the ball into the net….saved by the Kerry goalkeeper!

15′ Eoghan Tinney narrows the gap with his first of the game. Kerry 0-4 Galway 0-3

10′ Matthew Cooley lands a lovely point for Galway: Kerry 0-4 Galway 0-2

9′ Free for Kerry pointed by Paul O’Shea…that was for over 50 metres! Kerry 0-4 Galway 0-1

7′ Kerry’s Paul Walsh adds a third. Kerry 0-3 Galway 0-1

5 ‘ Another point for Kerry from play Kerry 0-2 Galway 0-1. Centre back Dan McCarthy

4 Mins: Point from a 45 for Kerry from their Captain, Paul O’Shea. Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-1

22 seconds: Opening score for Galway Ryan Monaghan comes from the back and finishes a good team move. Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-0

1 pm. GAME ON!