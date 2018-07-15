MATCH TRACKER – All-Ireland Football Championship Super 8’s

Welcome to our Sunday Sports MATCH TRACKER of the Super 8’s game between Galway & Kerry at Croke Park. Throw-in 4pm.

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

FULL TIME: Galway 1-13 Kerry 1-10

Sean Kelly is the Galway Bay FM Man of the Match

MASSIVE WIN for Galway

70+7′ Kerry steal a goal! David Clifford fly kicks it to the net. ALL OVER

Johnny Duane & Frankie Burke are on, the Kerry supporters are on the way out of Croke Park

70+5 David Clifford point a fee, but it’s too late for the Kingdom. Galway 1-13 Kerry 0-10

70+3′ GOALLLLLLLLLLLLL for Galway…Patrick Sweeney finishes a classic counter attack. Galway 1-13 Kerry 0-9

70+1 Eoghan Kerin….second yellow?……..he’s off!

There will be 5 minutes of injury time

69′ Shane Walsh is the calmest man in Croke Park as his free puts Galway 4 up. Galway 0-13 Kerry 0-9

68′ Ian Burke finally gets a free!

There will be quite a bit of added time here!

67′ ADRIAN VARLEY does it again…he’s down…turns on his ankle! Galway 0-12 Kerry 0-9

No sign of Donaghy yet….Patrick Sweeney comes on for Damien Comer…Kerry bring Donnchadh Walsh, Mark Griffin & Barry John Keane

Gary O’Donnell comes on for Gareth Bradshaw

63′ Adrian Varley slices the posts with a quality point. Galway 0-11 Kerry 0-9

60′ David Clifford with a chance….it’s over the bar. Galway 0-10 Kerry 0-9

57′ Referee runs back to consult the umpires……calls over Killian Young…RED CARD for an off the ball incident on Ian Burke.

56′ Declan Kyne comes forward…gets the ball off Sean Kelly……Galway 2 up. Galway 0-10 Kerry 0-8

55′ Super play from Shane Walsh and he puts Galway back in front – classy! Galway 0-9 Kerry 0-8

54′ Adrian Varley comes on for Michael Daly

53′ Kieran Donaghy is warming up!

52′ Eoghan Kerin receives a yellow card!

50′ Galway crowd getting angry with the referee for not penalising Kerry backs. Surely a free for Ian Burke!

49′ Galway caught napping from Kerry kickout…the ball arrives to David Clifford and he points. Galway 0-8 Kerry 0-8

46′ Damien Comer runs at Kerry….draws the foul and Shane Walsh taps the free over the bar. Galway 0-8 Kerry 0-7

46′ Anthony Maher comes on for Jack Barry

44′ Kerry plot a way through the Galway defence…Stephen O’Brien levels it again. Galway 0-7 Kerry 0-7

42′ Michael Daly gets a yellow card…but the free is missed!

38′ Well worked score for Galway…Sean Kelly finishes. Galway 0-7 Kerry 0-6

36′ Paul Geaney gets the first point of part 2. Galway 0-6 Kerry 0-6

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

Kerry substitute: Tom O’Sullivan is on for Brian O’Beaglaoich

Teams are back on the field for the second half.

HALF TIME: Galway 0-6 Kerry 0-5

There goes the half time whistle. Galway have been the better team in a poor first half and lead by a point.

35+6′ Great work by Eoghan Kerin, Peter Cooke and Damien Comer to find Ian Burke…Galway lead. Galway 0-6 Kerry 0-5

35+5′ Shane Walsh strike a free beautifully with the left. Galway 0-5 Kerry 0-5

35+3′ Paul Geaney collects the ball and strokes it over the bar. Kerry 0-5 Galway 0-4

35+2′ The rain continues to pelt down as Damien Comer kicks a great point for Galway. Galway 0-4 Kerry 0-4

35+1′ Kerry goalkeeper come forward to take a 45 …….Kerry 0-4 Galway 0-3

There will be 8 minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

34′ Declan Kyne goes off for head assessment….David Wynne comes in for now.

Galway should be ahead here but yet another wide makes it 7 in all

33′ Yellow Card for James O’Donoghue for a dangerous sliding tackle.

30′ Galway give the ball away easily and David Clifford gets his second point. Galway 0-3 Kerry 0-3

Galway have had most of the chances but have kicked 5 wides!

Game has been held up for 6 minutes as Paul Conroy is removed on a stretcher.

23′ Peter Cooke come on for Paul Conroy – huge loss for Galway as Paul goes off injured.

Galway fans are irate! Referee stops the game with Galway building an attack for attention for Paul Conroy & Seán O’Shea after he played on initially. – Conroy looks to be in trouble!

Conditions are very slippery at Croke Park!

16′ Paul Conroy adds another point for Galway. Galway 0-3 Kerry 0-2

15′ David Moran & Eoghan Kerin wrestle on the ground….referee strangely starts with a throw ball. Galway win a free.

14′ Ian Burke with Galway’s first score from play. Galway 0-2 Kerry 0-2

13′ David Clifford puts Kerry back in the lead. Kerry 0-2 Galway 0-1

12′ Shane Walsh with a free levels it. Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-1

Very cagey first 8 minutes with neither team going all out.

2 MINS Kerry take the lead – Kevin McCarthy, Kerry 0-1 Galway 0-0

4.01 GAME ON!

Galway playing into the Hill 16 end. Little or no wind

Teams are standing for the National Anthem

Today Monaghan 0-15 Kildare 1-10

Galway play Kildare in Newbridge next Sunday @ 2pm

Changes from the selected team: Eoghan Kerin starts at corner back for David Wynne

Michael Daly starts at centre forward for Barry McHugh

Killian Young start for Kerry for Tadgh Morley