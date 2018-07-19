Match Preview – UCD vs Galway United

UCD vs Galway United

The UCD Bowl

Friday, July 20th. Kick-off: 7.45pm

Galway United travel to the UCD Bowl on Friday evening to face league leaders UCD. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Alan Murphy’s side are coming off the back of successive league wins, after United overcame a stubborn Cobh Ramblers side at St. Colman’s Park last week.

In May, the Tribesmen produced arguably their best performance of the season to win 2-0 against Colie O’Neill’s side at Eamonn Deacy Park.

With just seven league games remaining, it’s imperative that United continue to forge a run of form, as the race for promotion hots up.

ALAN MURPHY SEEKING ANOTHER BIG UNITED PERFORMANCE AGAINST UCD

“I’m looking for the same endeavour and effort,” Murphy told www.galwayunitedfc.ie

“The application of the game plan has to be the same. We’ve had two good results, but now we’re meeting a different side, it’s a different game and UCD will present us with a different set of scenarios and problems.

“We’re looking forward to the game, it will tell us a lot about how far we’ve come in terms of confidence and progression over the last few weeks.

“Every game is different, we won’t be resting on our laurels. We’ve already had two difficult games against UCD this year and we’ll be treating this game as a one-off.

“Let’s see what we can bring to the table and what performance levels we can reach. Hopefully it will lead to another positive result.”

TEAM NEWS

Maurice Nugent (ankle), Mikey Whelan (hamstring) and Conor Layng (cruciate) are sidelined for the trip to the UCD Bowl.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Robert Hennessy

Assistant: Adam Tszampel

Assistant: Patrick O’Connor

Fourth Official: Adam Patchell

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Danny Furlong – 7

Eoin McCormack – 7

Conor Barry – 7

Alan Murphy – 2

Marc Ludden – 2

Ronan Manning – 2

Carlton Ubaezuonu – 2

Stephen Kenny – 1

Ryan Connolly – 1

Robbie Williams – 1

Stephen Walsh – 1

FORM GUIDE

UCD

UCD 2-0 Drogheda United

Finn Harps 1-3 UCD

UCD 1-5 Longford Town

UCD 1-1 Shelbourne

Wexford FC 0-3 UCD

GALWAY UNITED

Galway United 1-2 Finn Harps

Wexford FC 0-0 Galway United

Galway United 1-2 Shelbourne

Galway United 4-1 Athlone Town

Cobh Ramblers 1-2 Galway United

LAST MEETING

May 11th, 2018 | Galway United 2-0 UCD

Galway United goalscorers: Conor Kearns (OG) and Ryan Connolly