Match Preview – Shelbourne v Galway United

Shelbourne v Galway United

Tolka Park

Friday, April 20th. Kick-off: 7.45pm

Galway United travel to Tolka Park on Friday evening in search of their first away win of the season. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Opponents Shelbourne have made a promising start to the campaign and currently sit in third place in the table.

United have a game in hand on every team currently in the top four and will be eager to get a first away win of the season on the board.

SHANE KEEGAN ON TOUGH TOLKA FIXTURE

“It’s a tough game. Shelbourne had won their last five games on the bounce before the Cabinteely game, which is fantastic form for any team.

“It’s no surprise that they’re right up there, they have some quality players and in Adam Evans and Davy O’Sullivan, they got two of the best players in the division. They’re well stocked.

“We’re going into games now against some of the sides around us in the table. A lot of the games against the top six have been away and we found ourselves with a few difficult away fixtures.

“If we could go and get a win away from home against one of the top sides in the division, it would be a fantastic result for the football club.

“We have a lot of options, especially in the final third of the pitch. You’ve got Danny Furlong and Eoin McCormack, then Stephen Kenny, Ronan Manning, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Conor Barry and Conor Melody have all made significant impacts in different games too.

“It’s the area of the pitch that you want stiff competition in and they’ll all have to play their part in the coming weeks.”

TEAM NEWS

Aaron Conway continues to miss out with a troublesome groin injury.

Danny Furlong (calf) is a doubt for the Shelbourne game and will be assessed on Friday.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Assistant: Allen Lynch

Assistant: Alan Dunne

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Danny Furlong – 7 Eoin McCormack – 3 Ronan Manning – 1 Conor Barry – 1

Alan Murphy – 1

Carlton Ubaezuonu – 1

FORM

SHELBOURNE

Shelbourne 1-0 Cobh Ramblers

Bray Wanderers 0-3 Shelbourne

Wexford 0-1 Shelbourne

Shelbourne 7-0 Athlone Town

Cabinteely 2-0 Shelbourne

GALWAY UNITED

Galway United 1-0 Cockhill Celtic Drogheda United 2-2 Galway United Galway United 0-0 Longford Town Galway United 0-1 Sligo Rovers

Galway United 4-1 Wexford FC

LAST MEETING

October 24th 2014 | Shelbourne 1-2 Galway United

Shelbourne goalscorer: Conor Murphy

Galway United goalscorers: Ryan Connolly and Jake Keegan