Match Preview – Shelbourne v Galway United

Shelbourne v Galway United
Tolka Park
Friday, April 20th. Kick-off: 7.45pm
Galway United travel to Tolka Park on Friday evening in search of their first away win of the season. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.
Opponents Shelbourne have made a promising start to the campaign and currently sit in third place in the table.
United have a game in hand on every team currently in the top four and will be eager to get a first away win of the season on the board.
SHANE KEEGAN ON TOUGH TOLKA FIXTURE
“It’s a tough game. Shelbourne had won their last five games on the bounce before the Cabinteely game, which is fantastic form for any team.
“It’s no surprise that they’re right up there, they have some quality players and in Adam Evans and Davy O’Sullivan, they got two of the best players in the division. They’re well stocked.
“We’re going into games now against some of the sides around us in the table. A lot of the games against the top six have been away and we found ourselves with a few difficult away fixtures.
“If we could go and get a win away from home against one of the top sides in the division, it would be a fantastic result for the football club.
“We have a lot of options, especially in the final third of the pitch. You’ve got Danny Furlong and Eoin McCormack, then Stephen Kenny, Ronan Manning, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Conor Barry and Conor Melody have all made significant impacts in different games too.
“It’s the area of the pitch that you want stiff competition in and they’ll all have to play their part in the coming weeks.”
TEAM NEWS
Aaron Conway continues to miss out with a troublesome groin injury.
Danny Furlong (calf) is a doubt for the Shelbourne game and will be assessed on Friday.
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: Eoghan O’Shea
Assistant: Allen Lynch
Assistant: Alan Dunne
GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS
Danny Furlong – 7
Eoin McCormack – 3
Ronan Manning – 1
Conor Barry – 1
Alan Murphy – 1
Carlton Ubaezuonu – 1
FORM
SHELBOURNE
Shelbourne 1-0 Cobh Ramblers
Bray Wanderers 0-3 Shelbourne
Wexford 0-1 Shelbourne
Shelbourne 7-0 Athlone Town
Cabinteely 2-0 Shelbourne
GALWAY UNITED
Galway United 1-0 Cockhill Celtic
Drogheda United 2-2 Galway United
Galway United 0-0 Longford Town
Galway United 0-1 Sligo Rovers
Galway United 4-1 Wexford FC
LAST MEETING
October 24th 2014 | Shelbourne 1-2 Galway United
Shelbourne goalscorer: Conor Murphy
Galway United goalscorers: Ryan Connolly and Jake Keegan