Match Preview – Galway United vs Athlone Town

Galway United welcome Athlone Town to Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

Alan Murphy takes charge as manager of Galway United for the first time for the visit of the Midlanders.

United’s all-time leading goalscorer took charge of the club on Tuesday evening, before moving quickly to appoint another club stalwart as his assistant manager, Mark Herrick.

The duo have set their sights on beginning their tenure with a much-improved showing against Terry Butler’s side at Eamonn Deacy Park.

MURPHY ASKS SUPPORTERS TO BACK HIS PLAYERS AHEAD OF CRUCIAL ATHLONE TOWN FIXTURE

“A big performance is needed,” Murphy told www.galwayunitedfc.ie

“Last week wasn’t good enough against Shelbourne and the last period of time hasn’t been good enough in general, in terms of performance. “The players recognise that and we’ve had a lot of frank and honest discussions and I think we’re due a performance, with real visible effort, and to press the issue a little bit more on the pitch. “The current group of players that are in my squad are hurting at the moment. They need confidence and confidence can only come from a performance and a win. “It will be a 90 minute performance, it will be a committed performance and hopefully it will be a performance that Galway people and the club, squad and everyone involved can be proud of. We need to look forward with a bit of excitement for the weeks to come. “I’m looking for people to back myself, Mark (Herrick) and the squad. Hopefully supporters will recognise the effort that we put in throughout the years for Galway United. “When I say effort, I mean the endeavour, the will to win and character. That’s what we’re going to try and instil in our players. “We want a little bit of metal, a little bit of character and a willingness to force the issue on the pitch.”

TEAM NEWS

Maurice Nugent (ankle) and Mikey Whelan (hamstring) are both ruled out.

Aaron Conway (groin) is a doubt and the defender will have to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Alex Byrne returns to contention following his suspension against Shelbourne last week.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea (Tipperary)

Assistant: Trevor Conlon

Assistant: Alan Dunne

Fourth Official: Chris Campbell

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Danny Furlong – 7 Eoin McCormack – 6 Conor Barry – 5 Alan Murphy – 2 Marc Ludden – 2 Ronan Manning – 1 Carlton Ubaezuonu – 1 Stephen Kenny – 1 Ryan Connolly – 1 Robbie Williams – 1 Stephen Walsh – 1

FORM GUIDE

GALWAY UNITED

Longford Town 3-2 Galway United Cobh Ramblers 0-0 Galway United Galway United 1-2 Finn Harps Wexford FC 0-0 Galway United

Galway United 1-2 Shelbourne

ATHLONE TOWN

Finn Harps 4-0 Athlone Town

Cabinteely 4-0 Athlone Town

Athlone Town 0-5 Shelbourne

Cobh Ramblers 1-0 Athlone Town

Athlone Town 0-1 Wexford FC

LAST MEETING

May 4th, 2018 | Athlone Town 0-3 Galway United

Galway United goalscorers: Eoin McCormack, Marc Ludden and Stephen Kenny