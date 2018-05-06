Match Preview – Finn Harps v Galway United

Finn Harps v Galway United

Finn Park

Monday, May 7th. Kick-off: 5.00pm

Galway United face promotions rivals Finn Harps on Bank Holiday Monday. Kick-off is at 5.00pm at Finn Park.

Ahead of Monday’s important clash, the sides are only separated by a single point in the league standings.

United secured a second successive 3-0 win on Friday night against Athlone Town, after overcoming Cobh Ramblers by the same scoreline at Eamonn Deacy Park last week.

The hosts Finn Harps meanwhile have won their last three league outings and have climbed back up the table to set up a significant league fixture for both clubs in the North West.

SHANE KEEGAN WANTS UNITED TO KEEP THEIR RUN OF WINS GOING

“We’re back in a decent position in the league after back-to-back victories,” Keegan explained to www.galwayunitedfc.ie “If we could win a game against one of the sides immediately around us in the table, especially away from home, that would be a serious statement. The games between the sides in the top six will be very tight. “There will be little between the sides, we’re going up to Finn Park to give it a good crack. It’s two of the form sides in the division, we’ve both stitched a few wins together and are looking to climb the table. “We’ve had two relatively comfortable enough victories in the last week and a half. We’ve started 17 different players over the course of those games. I believe Finn Harps have had tough games and used largely the same personnel, so hopefully that might give us a small edge in terms of freshness.”

TEAM NEWS

United travel to Finn Park with an injury-free squad.

Danny Furlong continues to recover from a bout of tonsillitis and may came into contention against Ollie Horgan’s side.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: John McLoughlin

Assistant: Darren Corcoran

Assitant: Conor Fitzgibbon

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Danny Furlong – 7 Eoin McCormack – 4 Conor Barry – 3 Alan Murphy – 2 Ronan Manning – 1 Carlton Ubaezuonu – 1

Marc Ludden – 1

Stephen Kenny – 1

FORM GUIDE

FINN HARPS

Finn Harps 1-2 Derry City

UCD 3-2 Finn Harps

Finn Harps 1-0 Cabinteely

Longford Town 1-2 Finn Harps

Finn Harps 2-1 Drogheda United

GALWAY UNITED

Galway United 0-1 Sligo Rovers Galway United 4-1 Wexford FC Shelbourne 2-0 Galway United Galway United 3-0 Cobh Ramblers

Athlone Town 0-3 Galway United

LAST MEETING

August 4th, 2017 | Finn Harps 1-3 Galway United

Finn Harps goalscorer: Eddie Dsane

Galway United goalscorers: Gavan Holohan and Ronan Murray (brace)