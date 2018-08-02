15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Match Preview – Drogheda United vs Galway United

By Sport GBFM
August 2, 2018

Time posted: 6:22 pm

Drogheda United vs Galway United
 
United Park
 
Friday, August 3rd. Kick-off: 7.45pm
Galway United travel to United Park on Friday night for a crucial league meeting against Drogheda United.
With just five league games remaining, Galway United need to pick up the three points to stay in touch with the sides in the Play-off positions.
Friday night’s opponents Drogheda United currently sit in second position on the First Division league table and when the sides met at United Park earlier in the season, 10 man Drogheda came from behind to draw 2-2.
Kick-off is at 7.45pm at United Park.
ALAN MURPHY ON “CUP FINAL” IN DROGHEDA
“We need to bring the game to them,” Murphy told www.galwayunitedfc.ie.
“We need to force the issue and to play our game. It’s not just about guts, hard work and determination. We need to get the ball down and play.
“It’s a cup final and we’re going to approach it like that. We’re very positive and we’re going to pick a very attacking team.
“Drogheda are a combative side, they don’t give a lot away and they’re good from set pieces. Sean Brennan is quality from them.
“We’re going there to try and open them up and put in a performance with the quality that we have. We have positivity and confidence in the group ahead of the game.”
TEAM NEWS
Alan Murphy will be without long-term injury victims Maurice Nugent (ankle) and Conor Layng (cruciate).
Robbie Williams and Gary Shanahan are both doubtful and will undergo late fitness tests ahead of the game.
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: Adriano Reale
Assistant: Phillip Harrison
Assistant: Oliver Moran
Fourth Official: Mark Moynihan
GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS
Conor Barry – 9
Eoin McCormack – 8
Danny Furlong – 7
Alan Murphy – 2
Marc Ludden – 2
Ronan Manning – 2
Carlton Ubaezuonu – 2
Stephen Kenny – 1
Ryan Connolly – 1
Robbie Williams – 1
Stephen Walsh – 1
FORM GUIDE
DROGHEDA UNITED
Drogheda United 2-1 Cobh Ramblers
Drogheda United 0-1 Finn Harps
Shelbourne 0-1 Drogheda United
Drogheda United 2-1 Athlone Town
Wexford FC 0-0 Drogheda United
GALWAY UNITED
Galway United 1-2 Shelbourne
Galway United 4-1 Athlone Town
Cobh Ramblers 1-2 Galway United
UCD 2-0 Galway United
Galway United 3-2 Cabinteely
LAST MEETING
May 25th, 2018 | Galway United 0-1 Drogheda United
Drogheda United goalscorer: Sean Brennan
print
Sport
Dayna Finn and Bronagh Power-Cassidy announced as Ireland Under 18 women’s co-captains ahead of historic debut at Division A European Championships
August 2, 2018
Dayna Finn and Bronagh Power-Cassidy announced as Ireland Under 18 women’s co-captains ahead of historic debut at Division A European Championships
August 2, 2018
RESULTS: 2018 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS (ROWING) DAY 1
August 2, 2018
Oughterard Boxer Fights For Australian Title On Saturday

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 2, 2018
Housing Minister expected to announce €15m for city social housing development
August 2, 2018
Man dies at UHG following Monivea Road crash

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline