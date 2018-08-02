Match Preview – Drogheda United vs Galway United

Drogheda United vs Galway United

United Park

Friday, August 3rd. Kick-off: 7.45pm

Galway United travel to United Park on Friday night for a crucial league meeting against Drogheda United.

With just five league games remaining, Galway United need to pick up the three points to stay in touch with the sides in the Play-off positions.

Friday night’s opponents Drogheda United currently sit in second position on the First Division league table and when the sides met at United Park earlier in the season, 10 man Drogheda came from behind to draw 2-2.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm at United Park.

ALAN MURPHY ON “CUP FINAL” IN DROGHEDA

“We need to bring the game to them,” Murphy told www.galwayunitedfc.ie “We need to force the issue and to play our game. It’s not just about guts, hard work and determination. We need to get the ball down and play. “It’s a cup final and we’re going to approach it like that. We’re very positive and we’re going to pick a very attacking team. “Drogheda are a combative side, they don’t give a lot away and they’re good from set pieces. Sean Brennan is quality from them. “We’re going there to try and open them up and put in a performance with the quality that we have. We have positivity and confidence in the group ahead of the game.”

TEAM NEWS

Alan Murphy will be without long-term injury victims Maurice Nugent (ankle) and Conor Layng (cruciate).

Robbie Williams and Gary Shanahan are both doubtful and will undergo late fitness tests ahead of the game.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Adriano Reale

Assistant: Phillip Harrison

Assistant: Oliver Moran

Fourth Official: Mark Moynihan

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Conor Barry – 9 Eoin McCormack – 8 Danny Furlong – 7 Alan Murphy – 2 Marc Ludden – 2 Ronan Manning – 2 Carlton Ubaezuonu – 2 Stephen Kenny – 1 Ryan Connolly – 1 Robbie Williams – 1 Stephen Walsh – 1

FORM GUIDE

DROGHEDA UNITED

Drogheda United 2-1 Cobh Ramblers

Drogheda United 0-1 Finn Harps

Shelbourne 0-1 Drogheda United

Drogheda United 2-1 Athlone Town

Wexford FC 0-0 Drogheda United

GALWAY UNITED

Galway United 1-2 Shelbourne Galway United 4-1 Athlone Town Cobh Ramblers 1-2 Galway United UCD 2-0 Galway United

Galway United 3-2 Cabinteely

LAST MEETING

May 25th, 2018 | Galway United 0-1 Drogheda United

Drogheda United goalscorer: Sean Brennan