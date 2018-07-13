Match Preview – Cobh Ramblers vs Galway United

Cobh Ramblers vs Galway United

St. Colman’s Park

Saturday, July 14th. Kick-off: 7.45pm

Galway United travel to St. Colman’s Park on Saturday evening to face Cobh Ramblers.

Alan Murphy began his tenure as Galway United manager with a 4-1 win against Athlone Town at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Goals from Conor Barry, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Eoin McCormack and Ronan Manning sealed the morale-boosting win.

Attentions now turn to Saturday’s league meeting at St. Colman’s Park.

The teams are separated by 5 points in the table and both will be anxious to pick up ground on the play-off berths, with four teams above them going head-to-head this weekend.

ALAN MURPHY WANTS MORE OF THE SAME AT ST. COLMAN’S PARK

“Cobh is traditionally a difficult place to go,” Murphy explained to www.galwayunitedfc.ie

“They’ll be on the crest of a wave after beating a really in-form Longford team last time out. “We need to concentrate on our own performance and we have to prepare well for the game. We just need to focus on ourselves. We’ll be going down and we’ll be very positive and looking to win the game. “We’ll be looking to win the battle firstly and obviously then to play the game in the right way. “Last time out was against Athlone, the result aside, I thought the performance was good. That was the main thing. “If the performances come in, the results will be a byproduct of that. We’re using it as momentum going forward.”

TEAM NEWS

Alan Murphy received some disappointing news this week. Conor Layng damaged his cruciate ligament in an under-19 game against Cabinteely and will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Maurice Nugent (ankle) and Mikey Whelan (hamstring) are also ruled out of the trip to St. Colman’s Park.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Alan Carey (Dublin)

Assistant: Shane O’Brien

Assistant: Ricky Crean

Fourth Official: Jason Mannix

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Danny Furlong – 7 Eoin McCormack – 7 Conor Barry – 6 Alan Murphy – 2 Marc Ludden – 2 Ronan Manning – 2 Carlton Ubaezuonu – 2 Stephen Kenny – 1 Ryan Connolly – 1 Robbie Williams – 1 Stephen Walsh – 1

FORM GUIDE

COBH RAMBLERS

Cobh Ramblers 0-0 Galway United

Cobh Ramblers 2-1 Wexford

Cobh Ramblers 1-0 Athlone Town

Drogheda United 2-1 Cobh Ramblers

Longford Town 1-2 Cobh Ramblers

GALWAY UNITED

Cobh Ramblers 0-0 Galway United Galway United 1-2 Finn Harps Wexford FC 0-0 Galway United Galway United 1-2 Shelbourne

Galway United 4-1 Athlone Town

LAST MEETING

June 4th, 2018 | Cobh Ramblers 0-0 Galway United