Match Preview – Athlone Town v Galway United

Athlone Town v Galway United

Athlone Town Stadium

Friday, May 4th. Kick-off: 7.45pm

Galway United make the short trip to the Athlone Town Stadium on Friday night for another crucial league game against Athlone Town. The game gets underway at 7.45pm.

Shane Keegan’s side got back to winning ways last week with a comfortable 3-0 win against Cobh Ramblers at Eamonn Deacy Park, thanks to first half strikes from Conor Barry (brace) and Alan Murphy.

United begin the second series of games with a trip to Athlone Town, the team they kicked-off the 2018 season against, winning 4-1 at Eamonn Deacy Park.

United have failed to win on the road in the first series and have yet to stitch back-to-back league wins together, which is something that Keegan is targeting when United travel to Lissywollen on Friday night.

SHANE KEEGAN EYES FIRST BACK-TO-BACK WIN OF THE SEASON

“It’s been frustrating that we haven’t had back-to-back victories this season, which has stopped us gaining any real positive momentum. “When you look at Athlone’s league position at the moment, obviously it’s a real chance for us to get our first back-to-back victory. That has certainly got to be the aim on Friday. “Our level of professionalism is of paramount importance. There are quite a few objectives, the prime objective is obviously to pick up the three points and my second objective is to keep another clean sheet. “I’d state that over scoring a lot of goals, it may not be what supporters want to hear but it’s very important, especially when it’s the first of three games in seven days. “If we can go to Athlone and take the points in a clinical fashion, it gives us the confidence needed heading into two massive league games against Finn Harps and UCD. “We need to be in a position where we wake up on Saturday with the three points and everybody feels that they’re well set to contribute massively to the two games that follow.”

TEAM NEWS

After missing the Cobh Ramblers game, Eoin McCormack returns to contention to face his former club.

Danny Furlong however won’t be risked against Athlone Town, he’s recovering from a bout of tonsillitis. It is hoped that the striker may feature in Finn Park on Monday evening.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: David Dunne

Assistant: Darren Carey

Assistant: Ciaran O’Reilly

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Danny Furlong – 7 Eoin McCormack – 3 Conor Barry – 3 Alan Murphy – 2 Ronan Manning – 1 Carlton Ubaezuonu – 1

FORM

ATHLONE TOWN

Athlone Town 1-1 Finn Harps

Shelbourne 7-0 Athlone Town

Athlone Town 1-4 Cobh Ramblers

Wexford FC 7-0 Athlone Town

Athlone Town 0-1 Shelbourne

GALWAY UNITED

Galway United 0-0 Longford Town Galway United 0-1 Sligo Rovers Galway United 4-1 Wexford FC Shelbourne 2-0 Galway United

Galway United 3-0 Cobh Ramblers

LAST MEETING

February 23rd, 2018 | Galway United 4-1 Athlone Town

Galway United goalscorers: Danny Furlong (hat-trick), Ronan Manning

Athlone Town goalscorer: Felix Perez