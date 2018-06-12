15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Masterplan approved for sports facilities at Kingston

June 12, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Members of Galway City Council have approved a masterplan for the development of recreation and amenity facilities at Kingston.

It follows a public consultation which revealed that there is a desire for a multi-use games area and also and all-weather sports pitch.

Traffic management and parking concerns were also raised during the public consultation process.

Stephen Walsh from the Parks Department of the city council, told councillors at a meeting last evening that it would be ‘overkill’ to provide an all-weather pitch at Kingston.

 

