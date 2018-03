An awesome performance by Martin Mulkerrins has seen him lift the 2018 O’Neills All-Ireland 40×20 Senior Singles title tonight in Kingscourt, defeating reigning champion Charlie Shanks 21-9, 21-11.

In doing so he not only becomes the first Galway man to lift the Senior Singles title, but also earns the right to captain Team Ireland at this Summer’s World Championships in Minnesota.