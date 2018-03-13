Martin Mulkerrins going for All Ireland Handball glory

Martin Mulkerrins from the Moycullen Handball Club will be flying the flag for Galway next Saturday in the 40 x 20 Senior Handball final scheduled for 3pm in Kingscourt, Co. Cavan. Mulkerrins will be bidding to become the first Tribesman to capture the coveted crown, indeed, he is the only Galway man to have reached a senior singles decider. Mulkerrins was in devastating form during last Saturday’s semi final against Corkman, Brendan Fleming, his display of powerful serving and precision killing gave his opponent little or no chance to settle into the game. Martin blitzed his way into his maiden O’Neills All-Ireland Senior Singles Final by winning in straight sets 21-11, 21-2.

Although Mulkerrins has many titles to his name including U16, Minor, U21 and Intermediate, this will be his first senior final. After three semi-finals in as many years, it was third time lucky for Martin as he claimed a spot in next weekend’s final where he will face the reigning champion, Charlie Shanks from Armagh. Moycullen Handball club, which was recently named ‘Club of the Year’, are now on the cusp of history in the hope that their ace player captures the highest medal in the land -Senior Singles glory. The last time Galway contested any final at this level was in 1985 when E. Rabbitte & P. Delaney won the Senior Doubles. Tickets are available online at www.gaahandball.ie Best of luck also to fellow Moycullen lads, Daragh Kyne and Paul Kearns, who are in the U15 Doubles All-Ireland final on Monday the 19th.