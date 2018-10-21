Maree men scoop big first win as Moycullen back to winning ways

Cork was a good place to be for the two Galway Men’s Super League teams this weekend with both Maree and Moycullen bagging wins against UCC Demons and C and S Neptune respectively.

For Maree, Sunday’s 86-90 point win over Demons marked their first win of the season, with a huge performance from Sean Sellers beyond the arc proving to be the real difference for the visitors – despite a whopping 38-point display from Kyle Hosford.

Speaking afterwards, Maree’s Mike Lynch stated: “We’re really delighted at this stage, we’ve had a couple of few tough games which we stated off well. We needed a big more concentration especially going into the third, which we did today, so I’m very happy with how they’ve done.”

Moycullen Men’s Super League team got back to winning ways this weekend after a tough couple of weeks on the court, with a 111-90 point win over C and S Neptune in Cork on Saturday evening.

In a fast-paced and intense clash against the Cork outfit, Moycullen drove into a nine-point lead at half time, with Isaiah Harris-Winn once more the stand out star – finishing the game on 24 points. Big baskets from Dylan Cunningham and Cian Nihill down the stretch helped the visitors extend their lead in the face of a tough Neptune side, to win out by 21 points in the end.

Speaking afterwards, head coach John Cunningham stated: “A win was important after feeling we left last weekend behind us. I said last week that our problem was putting the ball in the basket and the guys certainly came up with the answer to that tonight. We’ve had a lot of big scoring games underage in Neptune so we were confident we’d shoot well here and that’s how it panned out. This puts us in a positive frame of mind heading into the Cup game next Saturday, and our home game against Swords on Monday.”

Meanwhile, Maree’s Women’s Division One team continued their unbeaten start to the season with an 80-50 point win over St Mary’s Castleisland in Oranmore on Saturday evening. Once more, Claire Rockall and Dayna Finn topped the scoring charts, bagging 36 points between them. Indeed, Maree were dominant from the off, running into a 20-point lead by half time, to finish out 30 point winners in the end to stay joint top of the Southern Conference with Portlaoise Panthers as the only two unbeaten teams.

Speaking afterwards, head coach, Joe Shields stated: “It’s a great run we are on, and the confidence in the group is very high. We are playing a free flowing game, which suits our personnel.”

Gamefootage.net Titans were once more the last team in action at the weekend, and were unlucky not to pip conference leaders, DBS Eanna at the Jes on Sunday. A big 26-point display from the hugely impressive Tom Rivard saw Titans up by one at the half time break (30-29) but Éanna put in a huge second half display with Stefan Zecevic and Conor Gallagher causing major trouble for the hosts, to see them win out 62-80 in the end.

Basketball Ireland Results: October 20-21st

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCD Marian 82-88 Templeogue

CandS Neptune 90-111 Moycullen

DCU Saints 55-96 Belfast Star

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 67-64 Pyrobel Killester

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 90-81 Griffith College Swords Thunder

UCC Demons 86-90 Maree

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball 67-50 NUIG Mystics

Courtyard Liffey Celtics 89-45 Marble City Hawks

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 76-60 Fr Mathews

DCU Mercy 71-52 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Marble City Hawks 80-64 Pyrobel Killester

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball 84-58 LIT

LYIT Donegal 79-91 KUBS BC

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig 90-68 UL Sports Eagles

Limerick Celtics 75-98 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 110-100 EJ Sligo All-Stars (after double overtime)

WIT Vikings 72-80 Fr Mathews

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers 71-78 Ulster University Elks

Gamefootage.net Titans 62-80 DBS Éanna

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks 101-73 Fabplus North West

Swords Thunder 67-62 Phoenix Rockets

Trinity Meteors 77-73 Limerick Celtics

Portlaoise Panthers 73-65 UL Huskies

Maree 80-50 St Mary’s Castleisland

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

C and S Neptune 90-111 Moycullen

Top scorers C and S Neptune: Lehmon Colbert 22, Gary Walsh 17, Ger Noonan 12

Top scorers Moycullen: Isaiah Harris-Winn 24, Dylan Cunningham 16, Cian Nihill 14

Half time score: C and S Neptune 45 – 54 Moycullen

UCC Demons 86-90 Maree

Top scorers Demons: Kyle Hosford 38, Girts Lazdans 16, Colin O Reilly 15

Top scorers Maree: Sean Sellers 28, Neils Bunshchoten 24, Eoin Rockall 10

Half time score: UCC Demons 44-46 Maree

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball 67-50 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers IT Carlow Basketball: Courtney Walsh 28, Kate O Flaherty 14, Aoife Whelan 9

Top Scorers NUIG Mystics:Claire Morrissey 23, Ailish O Reilly 10, Jane Lynch 9

Half time score: IT Carlow Basketball 35-19 NUIG Mystics

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Maree 80-50 St Mary’s Castleisland

Top scorers Maree: Claire Rockall 20, Dayna Finn 16, Alison Blaney 10

Top scorers St Mary’s Castleisland: Denise Dunlea 13, Lorraine Scanlon 13, Roisin Casey 7

Half time score: Maree 41-21 St Mary’s Castleisland

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: October 24-29th

PLEASE NOTE – WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE AND WOMEN’S SUPER LEAGUE CUP FIXTURES WILL BE CONFIRMED LATER IN THE WEEK

Wednesday 24th October 2018

Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup:

IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 20:00;

Friday 26th October 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

LIT v Limerick Celtics, Limerick IT Sportshall, 20:00;

Saturday 27th October 2018

Hula Hoops Pat Duffy Men’s National Cup:

Belfast Star v CandS Neptune, De La Salle, 18:30;

UCD Marian v Moycullen, UCD, 19:00;

Maree v Griffith College Swords Thunder, Calasanctius College, Galway, 20:00;

Templeogue v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 20:00;

Hula Hoops Presidents National Cup:

Ulster University Elks v GameFootage.net Titans, UUJ, 15:00;

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v UL Sports Eagles, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Bad Bobs Tolka Rovers v LIT, Tolka Rovers SC, 18:00;

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney, Colaiste Bride, 18:30;

WIT Vikings v Limerick Celtics, TBC, 19:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v LYIT Donegal, Mercy College, 19:30;

Hula Hoops Women’s Division OneNarional Cup Preliminary:

UL Huskies v Ulster University Elks, UL Arena-Limerick, 17:00;

Maree v Phoenix Rockets, CC-Oranmore, 17:00;

Sunday 28th October 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v CandS Neptune, De La Salle, 13:15;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Tradehouse Central Ballincollig v Portlaoise Panthers, Ballincollig CS, 13:00;

Fr Mathews v IT Carlow Basketball, Fr Mathews Arena, 15:00;

Monday 29th October 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Moycullen v Griffith College Swords Thunder, NUIG, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

WIT Vikings v UL Sports Eagles, Waterford IT, 15:00;