PUBLIC URGED TO SHOW SUPPORT FOR DAFFODIL DAY

March 23rd is Daffodil Day.

Bobby Kerr and Norah Casey are urging members of the public to show their support for cancer patients on Daffodil Day. Both have experienced cancer in their lives and Norah’s husband also tragically died from cancer.

Broadcaster and successful businessman Bobby was diagnosed with mouth, head and neck cancer in 2015. The cancer was caught early and after chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment he got the all clear.

He said, “Every year 40,000 people hear the dreaded words ‘you have cancer’. In 2015, one of those people was me. Thankfully years of cancer research had developed smart ways of treating the disease and this ultimately saved my life. I’m one of the lucky ones. On March 23rd you can donate and help save more lives from cancer.”

Bobby Kerr (back right) was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, before finally getting the all clear.

Norah had a tumour removed from her breast several years ago and her husband Richard tragically died from aggressive kidney cancer. The broadcaster and leading Irish businesswoman said, “Richard dying just months after his diagnosis was devastating, and sadly many people in Ireland go through the grief of losing a loved one to cancer. This year approximately 9,000 people will die of cancer in Ireland.”

Norah Casey (back right) has bravely opened up about losing her husband Richard to cancer.

She added “But progress is being made in the fight against cancer and Daffodil Day is the day where you can make a real difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.”

Daffodil Day is proudly supported by Boots Ireland who will be selling daffodils at their 86 stores across the country. Buy a daffodil on the day, donate now here or text ‘Daff’ to 50300 to donate €4.

Text costs €4. Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.60.

Service Provider: LIKECHARITY.

Helpline: 076 6805278.

Your support saves lives.