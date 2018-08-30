15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Management of Menlo National School offer compromise following protest over class size

By GBFM News
August 30, 2018

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Management at Menlo National School have issued a statement to parents this afternoon following a protest over class sizes.

A large group of parents and their children gathered at Scoil Bhríde this morning to highlight their concerns over the class grouping of fifth and sixth class pupils for the upcoming academic year.

It’s understood this would involve a 41 student class – which parents argue is unacceptable.

Parents have since been advised that while the school cannot provide separate teachers, arrangements will be made to teach the core subjects separately to each class.

The school has also committed to carrying out a health and safety audit as soon as possible.

More at 4

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
ALS Minerals Laboratory are seeking applications for General operatives and a full time cleaner
August 30, 2018
Galway’s most expensive house enters market at 4 million euro
August 30, 2018
259 people recorded as homeless in Galway region
August 30, 2018
Facebook to visit city as part of local brand-building event

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 30, 2018
Connacht Womens Side Named To Face Munster
August 30, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK