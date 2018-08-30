Management of Menlo National School offer compromise following protest over class size

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Management at Menlo National School have issued a statement to parents this afternoon following a protest over class sizes.

A large group of parents and their children gathered at Scoil Bhríde this morning to highlight their concerns over the class grouping of fifth and sixth class pupils for the upcoming academic year.

It’s understood this would involve a 41 student class – which parents argue is unacceptable.

Parents have since been advised that while the school cannot provide separate teachers, arrangements will be made to teach the core subjects separately to each class.

The school has also committed to carrying out a health and safety audit as soon as possible.

More at 4