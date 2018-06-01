Man who threatened to kill relative at UHG has conviction overturned

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man who brandished a meat cleaver in the grounds of University Hospital Galway, while threatening to kill a relative, has had his conviction overturned on appeal.

32 year-old Aaron Ward with an address in Tuam, had pleaded not guilty at Galway Circuit Criminal Court to threatening to kill or cause serious harm at the A&E on February 8th 2015.

He was found guilty by a jury last year and sentenced to 6 years in prison but has now had that conviction overturned.

According to today’s Irish Examiner, the Court of Appeal quashed Aaron Ward’s conviction.

It was over the trial judge’s failure to engage with requirements of Section 16 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

That act allows for the admission of statements where the witness involved refuses to give evidence, denies making a statement or gave evidence in court which was inconsistent.

The appeal judge said the background to the offences was an ‘inter family feud’.

All three parties has sought to withdraw their statements.

The judge agreed to allow the appeal and Aaron Ward was admitted on bail.

The court will hear next week whether a retrial would be appropriate.