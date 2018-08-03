15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Man who died in crash near Carnmore named

By GBFM News
August 3, 2018

Time posted: 10:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man who died in yesterday’s crash on the Monivea Road near Carnmore has been named as 70 year old William Donoghue from Briarhill.

The incident, which involved a waste truck and a car, happened between Carnmore Cross and Briarhill Junction at 2 yesterday afternoon.

Mr Donoghue was driving the car and one line of enquiry being explored by Gardai is that the man may have fallen ill prior to the collision.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Galway Garda Station at 091-538000.

