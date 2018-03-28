Man in serious condition at UHG following Headford Road crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is in a serious condition at UHG today following a three car crash last night on the Headford Road.

The three vehicle incident happened at around 7.30 last evening between Corrandulla Garda Station and the Grange turn-off for Caherlistrane – and five people were hospitalised.

One man has sustained serious injuries, while the other four people received non life-threatening injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists who use the N84 as part of their normal commute are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.