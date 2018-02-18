15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Overnight Music - Monday

Overnight Music - Monday

Man rescued by RNLI in Galway Bay after boat capsizes

By GBFM News
February 18, 2018

Time posted: 5:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man’s been rescued by the RNLI after a dinghy capsized on Galway Bay this afternoon.

It happened off Hare Island shortly before 1pm.

 

A member of the public noticed the man in difficulty and notified the Irish Coast Guard who requested the assistance of the RNLI lifeboat.

The Galway Lifeboat was launched and they located the man as he was swimming towards the shore.

The crew administered first aid and he quickly recovered.

They also retrieved the man’s 15 foot vessel and towed it safely back to Galway docks.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
N59 Action Group says lack of commitment to N59 in Ireland 2040 plan is major blow to Connemara
O’Sullivans stars of the show in action-packed weekend of basketball
February 18, 2018
N59 Action Group says lack of commitment to N59 in Ireland 2040 plan is major blow to Connemara
February 18, 2018
Ten thousand expected at Galway Cathedral for 2018 Novena
February 18, 2018
Lotto ticket purchased in Barna scoops 500K in Euromillions

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 18, 2018
Galway win again in Littlewoods National Camogie League – Reaction
February 18, 2018
Corofin Advance To All-Ireland Club Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK