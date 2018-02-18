Man rescued by RNLI in Galway Bay after boat capsizes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man’s been rescued by the RNLI after a dinghy capsized on Galway Bay this afternoon.

It happened off Hare Island shortly before 1pm.

A member of the public noticed the man in difficulty and notified the Irish Coast Guard who requested the assistance of the RNLI lifeboat.

The Galway Lifeboat was launched and they located the man as he was swimming towards the shore.

The crew administered first aid and he quickly recovered.

They also retrieved the man’s 15 foot vessel and towed it safely back to Galway docks.