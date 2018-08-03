Man remains in intensive care unit at UHG following Cloonacauneen crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his 30s remains in the Intensive Care Unit at UHG this tea-time following a single vehicle crash on the Tuam road at around 5 this morning

The man was the only occupant of the car, which is understood to have hit a wall at Cloonacauneen

The Tuam road was closed for eight hours to allow for a technical examination causing major traffic problems during the morning rush hour

Yesterday a road crash on the Monivea road near Carnmore claimed the life of 70 year old William Donoghue from Briarhill.