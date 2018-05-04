15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Man due before Galway District Court over stabbing of Garda in Oranmore

May 4, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man is due before a special sitting of Galway District Court later this evening charged over the stabbing of a Garda in Oranmore.

The male Garda, who’s a member of the armed support unit based at Salthill, suffered injuries to his upper torso and head during the incident this afternoon.

It happened at a house at Rinville near Oranmore village shortly after mid-day.

The Garda remains at University Hospital Galway this evening but it’s understood his injuries are not life threatening.

A local man aged in his 30’s was arrested at the scene – and is due before a special sitting of Galway District Court this evening at 8.

