Man dies at UHG following Monivea Road crash

By GBFM News
August 2, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man has died at UHG following a road crash on the Monivea Road this afternoon.

The incident, which involved a waste truck and a car, happened between Carnmore Cross and Briarhill Junction shortly after lunchtime.

One line of enquiry being explored by Gardai is that the man may have fallen ill prior to the collision.

Meanwhile, the Monivea Road has re-opened following the completion of a technical examination of the scene.

Gardai previously warned motorists that the road would remain closed until late this evening – but have now advised the road has re-opened in the past few minutes.

