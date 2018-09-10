Man charged with assaulting Mayor of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody in connection with an alleged assault on the Mayor of Galway last Friday.

Martin Ward, of no fixed abode, appeared before Galway District Court today.

He is charged with assaulting Neil McNeilis on September 7 last at Wolfe Tone Bridge, contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Act 1997.

He is further charged with being drunk in public and with breaching the peace by engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour on the same date at Wolfe Tone Bridge.

Sergeant Finbarr Philpott said he was waiting for the DPP’s directions in relation to the charges.

Judge Mary Fahy remanded Ward in custody to appear before the court again next Monday by video link from prison.