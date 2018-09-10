15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Over the Line - Sport

Man charged with assaulting Mayor of Galway

By GBFM News
September 10, 2018

Time posted: 5:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody in connection with an alleged assault on the Mayor of Galway last Friday.

Martin Ward, of no fixed abode, appeared before Galway District Court today.

He is charged with assaulting Neil McNeilis on September 7 last at Wolfe Tone Bridge, contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Act 1997.

He is further charged with being drunk in public and with breaching the peace by engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour on the same date at Wolfe Tone Bridge.

Sergeant Finbarr Philpott said he was waiting for the DPP’s directions in relation to the charges.

Judge Mary Fahy remanded Ward in custody to appear before the court again next Monday by video link from prison.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Student Unions to highlight Galways rental crisis in Eyre Square sleepout
Hannah Kiely steps down as Chief Executive of Galway 2020
September 10, 2018
Galway City Council defers presidential nomination until legal advice is obtained
September 10, 2018
Hannah Kiely steps down as Chief Executive of Galway 2020
September 10, 2018
Student Unions to highlight Galways rental crisis in Eyre Square sleepout

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 10, 2018
Killimordaly Jockey Evan Daly Looks To The Future With Confidence
September 10, 2018
Ladies County Minor Football Final Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK