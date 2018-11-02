15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Man awarded damages after fall at Thermo King in Mervue

By GBFM News
November 2, 2018

Time posted: 1:23 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man who suffered injuries after he tripped at the entrance of Thermo King in Galway has been awarded 66 thousand in damages by the High Court.

The award was made by Justice Denis McDonald in favour of Colie Conneely of Millars Lane, Rahoon, who the judge said suffered “a very nasty injury” following a fall that occurred at the entrance of his workplace in 2014.

 

Colie Conneely claimed he tripped after his foot struck a lip between the top of a paving slab and the top of an adjoining concrete channel next to the entrance to the Thermo King factory building.



