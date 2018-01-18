15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Man arrested after attempted armed robbery in Woodlawn

By GBFM News
January 18, 2018

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 22 year old man has been arrested after a suspected attempted armed robbery at Woodlawn.

The Garda air support unit was called in this morning after the incident, in which what’s believed to have been a firearm was produced.

The suspect entered through a rear door at Woodlawn Post office at around 8am and allegedly demanded money from a female staff member.

However, the safe at the premises is on a time-lock, and she was unable to access the cash.

The suspect fled the scene, and a search operation got underway.

A 22 year old was arrested a short time later with help from the Garda air support unit.

He’s being detained at Loughrea Garda station, where he can be questioned up until tomorrow morning.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connemara meeting to explore establishment of free addiction recovery service
St Vincent de Paul donates DVD collection to UHG paediatric unit
January 18, 2018
World meeting of Families Icon to arrive in Tuam tomorrow
January 18, 2018
St Vincent de Paul donates DVD collection to UHG paediatric unit
January 18, 2018
Connemara meeting to explore establishment of free addiction recovery service

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 18, 2018
Gourmet Food Parlour announced as new sponsor of LGFA Higher Education championships
January 18, 2018
European Challenge Tour announces 2018 schedule
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK