Man appears before special sitting of Galway District Court over heroin seizure

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A young man has appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court in connection with a seizure of heroin in the city.

It’s after Gardai seized over 13 thousand euro worth of the class A drug during a search on Friday afternoon.

21 year old Janiu Giwa was arrested on the old Monivea Road on Friday afternoon by members of the divisional drugs unit.

He was subsequently searched and Gardai discovered 13 and a half thousand euro worth of heroin.

It’s understood Mr Giwa has an address in the city and is originally from Nigeria.

He was taken to Mill Street Garda Station and detained – before appearing before a special sitting of Galway District Court this lunchtime (10/3).

He was charged under sections 3 and 15 of the misuse of drugs act and remanded in custody to appear before Harristown District Court on Friday.

Gardai say the arrest is a significant breakthrough in their efforts to tackle the sale of illegal drugs across Galway City and County.