Man to appear in court over unlawful killing in Oughterard in 2011

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man will appear before Galway Circuit Court next week over the unlawful killing of Oughterard publican John Kenny in 2011.

The 24 year old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was apprehended in Cork this week after a bench warrant was issued for his arrest in 2013.

At that time, the then teenager was charged in connection with the unlawful killing of Mr. Kenny and with withholding information in relation to the case.

56 year old John Kenny was found dead at his family pub on Main Street in Oughterard on September 25th, 2011.

The publican, who had been a secondary school teacher in Presentation College Athenry had run the pub which only opened at weekends.

A post-mortem examination concluded his death was as a result of a serious assault.

