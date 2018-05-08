Majority of Galway people feel Brexit is a mistake

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The majority of Galway people feel that Brexit is a mistake.
That’s according to a Red C poll published today by European Movement Ireland.
For more on this story, tune in to FYI Galway at 5…
Time posted: 4:02 pm
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The majority of Galway people feel that Brexit is a mistake.
That’s according to a Red C poll published today by European Movement Ireland.
For more on this story, tune in to FYI Galway at 5…
|091 770000
|[email protected]
|Follow GBFM News on Twitter