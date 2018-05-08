15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Majority of Galway people feel Brexit is a mistake

By GBFM News
May 8, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom  – The majority of Galway people feel that Brexit is a mistake.

That’s according to a Red C poll published today by European Movement Ireland.

For more on this story, tune in to FYI Galway at 5…

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
