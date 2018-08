Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major water outage is affecting the Knocknacarra area of the city this morning.

The disruptions were first reported shortly after 7am, but residents are being advised it may be some time before the supply is restored.

Irish Water is aware of the situation; however it’s understood it has so far not been able to identify the source of the problem.

Irish Water customer care can be contacted on 1850 278 278.