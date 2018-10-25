15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Major traffic disruption forecast as traffic light system is introduced at Dunmore accident blackspot

By GBFM News
October 25, 2018

Time posted: 5:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Motorists traveling on the N83 between Dunmore and Tuam are likely to face delays over a considerable number of months, as a traffic management system is introduced at an accident blackspot.

The stretch of road at Carrowmunniagh, known locally as ‘Twenty Minute Hill’, is to be reduced to one lane with a traffic light system in place.

One road fatality was recorded in the location last year, as well as six serious incidents in the last five months.

The measure is being introduced in the interest of health and safety, and to faciltate a risk assessment.

Officials advised a meeting of Tuam area councillors that the TII has given a verbal commitment to carry out the required safety works.

It’s understood the traffic light system could be in place for up to 18 months as the design and acquisition stages are followed through.

Local councillor Pete Roche says safety must come first but has urged officials to consider if a traffic light system is the only option.

Rachel Lowe is Senior Executive Engineer with Tuam Municipal District – she says the decision to introduce lights was not taken lightly.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
